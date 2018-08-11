‘Don’t try to find a YES in her NO’: UP Police’s powerful message is bang on!

The Uttar Pradesh Police used a popular meme to convey a message on consent. (Source: UP Police/Twitter) The Uttar Pradesh Police used a popular meme to convey a message on consent. (Source: UP Police/Twitter)

What started as a meme to highlight the importance of women’s consent, when people say ‘no’ yet mean it a ‘yes’, has been turned into a wonderful message by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Recently, the UP Police’s social media team came up with a campaign where they suggested there are no double meanings when a woman says no. With a strong message, “Don’t fore fit your ‘yes’ in her ‘no’,” the cops shared the campaign on Saturday.

Netizens too were impressed by their social media campaign and used their creativity to push out some unique memes.

Massage is short, but very important and effective — Ahmad Iftikhar (@AhmadIf75483) August 11, 2018

Once again Lovely.. This dialogue uski naa mein haan hai Is like force-feeding your desire .. A No is a No .. period. — Kriz (@Kriz17833929) August 11, 2018

If any girl say no then no means no but don’t know y boy’s can’t understand a little thing… they start to make there castle’s in mind n start to think no means yes 😏😏

No means no hi hota h 🙏🙏choti si chiz h dimag me dal lijiye…… #JaiHind 🙏 — 🇮🇳Sweety💃🐬 (@swedar_oct) August 11, 2018

#ANoMeansNo that’s perfect. But it is hard for u to make those powerful people understand who are not scared of u. — Imran Khan (@Emun45) August 11, 2018

And in case liked this meme, here are some that started this trend.

“did you cry while watching infinity war?” me: yesyes yes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes yes — claudia ☀️ (@infinxtyonhigh) August 11, 2018

Mom: are u crying over 1D again? me: yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes #8YearsfOneDirection — 𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚗𝚎 ◟̽◞̽ (@sensatelouist) July 23, 2018

Guy: are you mad? Girl: yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes — World Star Savage (@WorldStarGhetto) July 6, 2018

*visiting someone’s place*

“Chai nashta kuchh lenge?” Me: yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes — Sense of tumor (@dashhtweets) July 7, 2018

When you are on diet and someone asks “wanna eat pizza?” Me: yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes — Jerry (@Jerrypleasure) July 7, 2018

Earlier this week, the UP Police had used another clip to convey the message about consent and got a big thumbs up from the followers. The cops used a Tinder ad to note that if an app can understand the importance of it, why can’t the masses.

What do you think about their message? Tell us in comments below.

