UP police’s cheeky take on Swiggy’s fill-in-the-blanks game wins the internet

Swiggy entertained its followers with a hilarious fill-in-the-blanks game on Twitter recently. While they let netizens fill in with hilarious replies, it was UP police’s take on the game which won the internet.

The food delivery application took to Twitter on June 22 saying “you can’t make everyone happy, you’re not _______”. From Rahul Gandhi to Chicken Biryani, the tweet prompted hilarious replies.

However, UP police’s social media team came up with their own version of the game when they tweeted, “You can’t solve every problem, you’re not UP 112,” referring to their helpline number.

The police department’s cheeky take on Swiggy’s game won many hearts online. Take a look at some of the reactions to the tweet here:

जे बात 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rajan CHaudhary 🇮🇳 (@RajanChaudharyI) June 24, 2021

Sixer by यूपी पुलिस 🙌🙏 — दीपक सिंह (@Deepak77860472) June 24, 2021

Savage 🔥 — Moonlight 🇮🇳 (@Rupal_V09) June 24, 2021

Soon, several brands also jumped in on the bandwagon, coming up with their own version of the tweet. Sample these:

You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not Biriyani! https://t.co/hR6uBS5aAx — Badshah Masala (@Badshahmasala) June 23, 2021

You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not double cheese margarita with cheese burst🍕 https://t.co/BlgxtcmZxb — dominos_india (@dominos_india) June 23, 2021

You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not Professional Utilities (who register a company at the lowest price) https://t.co/gaxsvr9Z7h — Professional Utilities (@ProfessionalUt1) June 25, 2021

You can’t make everyone happy , you’re not Patterns Furnishing’s comfy Recliner#transforminghomes https://t.co/mFXW3UYTAl — PatternsFurnishing (@patternsfurnish) June 23, 2021

You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not someone’s first car. https://t.co/7ITbj4qfVu — Pitstop 🚗 (@getpitstopin) June 24, 2021

You can’t make everyone happy, you’re not a budget-friendly Interior design Studio https://t.co/NtkDhptLIT — Flow Interio (@FlowInterio) June 24, 2021