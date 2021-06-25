scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
UP police’s cheeky take on Swiggy’s fill-in-the-blanks game wins the internet

UP police's social media team came up with their own version of the game when they tweeted, "You can't solve every problem, you're not UP 112", while referring to their helpline number.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 1:29:38 pm
UP police twitter reply, Swiggy fill in the blanks game, Swiggy, you can't make everyone happy tweet, UP police you can't make everyone happy, UP police 112 helpline number, Swiggy twitter game, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe police department's cheeky take on Swiggy’s game won many hearts online.

Swiggy entertained its followers with a hilarious fill-in-the-blanks game on Twitter recently. While they let netizens fill in with hilarious replies, it was UP police’s take on the game which won the internet.

The food delivery application took to Twitter on June 22 saying “you can’t make everyone happy, you’re not _______”. From Rahul Gandhi to Chicken Biryani, the tweet prompted hilarious replies.

However, UP police’s social media team came up with their own version of the game when they tweeted, “You can’t solve every problem, you’re not UP 112,” referring to their helpline number.

The police department’s cheeky take on Swiggy’s game won many hearts online. Take a look at some of the reactions to the tweet here:

Soon, several brands also jumped in on the bandwagon, coming up with their own version of the tweet. Sample these:

