UP police uses clips from movies ‘Darr’ and ‘Pink’ to explain consent in latest tweet

Time and again, various law enforcement organisations have taken to social media to connect with the youth and shed light on topics such as online bullying, cybercrime, traffic rules and more.

In another such tweet, UP police used clips from some of Bollywood’s popular movies to share a message on consent.

Using clips from Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 movie Darr and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s 2016 film Pink, the social media team shared a video that highlighted the importance of consent.

Watch the video here:

“What does Kiran’s no mean?” read the caption of the clip, which is now being widely circulated on the microblogging platform. The video concludes with a message that translates to, “Kiran’s No means no. Consent matters.”

Viewed over two lakh times, the video has prompted positive reactions among netizens with many lauding the tweet by UP police.

I am finding advertising style of UP police quite interesting.. keep it up👍🏻 — Prahasini (प्रहासिनी) (@logicalbrain23) January 28, 2021

NO MEANS NO THATS IT … Superb 👍 👍 👍 👌 👌 — ѕαƒƒяσηвσу भगवा छोरा🚩🚩 (@saffronboy_) January 28, 2021