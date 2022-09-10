scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

#BhramastraOfCyberSafety: UP Police uses Brahmastra reference to spread awareness about cyber safety

The UP Police advised people to form strong passwords to protect their social media accounts and online transactions.

Brahmastra, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, UP police Brahmastra, Uttar Pradesh police tweets Brahmastra cyber safety, UP police viral tweets, Indian expressBrahmāstra: Part One – Shiva was released on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is creating much buzz these days. The Uttar Pradesh Police, which often uses their social media platforms to raise awareness about topics like cyber safety by incorporating relevant pop culture trends in their messages, has used this big budget release to assert the importance of strong passwords.

To make their point, the Uttar Pradesh police mimicked the trailer of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

While posting the video on their Instagram account, UP Police captioned the post, “ अस्त्र जो करे साईबर क्राइम को निरस्त’ ऑनलाइन आक्रमण से बचने के लिये उपयोग करें सुरक्षा का ब्रह्मास्त्र। मजबूत पासवर्ड के लिए अपर/लोअर केस, लेटर, नंबर और सिंबल का इस्तेमाल करें। #BhramastraOfCyberSafety #Bramhastra #Bramhastra”.

This roughly translates to, “Weapons that demolish all cybercrime. To avoid online attacks use Bhramastra (believed to be the most powerful weapon in Hindu mythology) of safety and precaution. Use upper/lower case, letters, numbers and symbols for strong passwords. #BhramastraOfCyberSafety #Bramhastra #Bramhastra”.

In the video, the Uttar Pradesh Police gives an example of a strong password as “Bh@#?_51*”.

This is not the first time that state police in India have sought the help of movie references in their public service messaging. In March this year, Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted an edited clip from the trailer of Heropanti 2 and urged people to report cybercrime through their helpline number (1930/112) for reporting financial cybercrimes.

Before that, in February the Mumbai police had made a post that mentioned the film Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:26:14 am
