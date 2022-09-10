BhramastraOfCyberSafety: UP Police uses Brahmastra reference to spread awareness about cyber safety

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is creating much buzz these days. The Uttar Pradesh Police, which often uses their social media platforms to raise awareness about topics like cyber safety by incorporating relevant pop culture trends in their messages, has used this big budget release to assert the importance of strong passwords.

ALSO READ | Nagpur Police warns against cyber fraud in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa inspired tweet

To make their point, the Uttar Pradesh police mimicked the trailer of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UP POLICE (@uppolice)

While posting the video on their Instagram account, UP Police captioned the post, “ अस्त्र जो करे साईबर क्राइम को निरस्त’ ऑनलाइन आक्रमण से बचने के लिये उपयोग करें सुरक्षा का ब्रह्मास्त्र। मजबूत पासवर्ड के लिए अपर/लोअर केस, लेटर, नंबर और सिंबल का इस्तेमाल करें। #BhramastraOfCyberSafety #Bramhastra #Bramhastra”.

This roughly translates to, “Weapons that demolish all cybercrime. To avoid online attacks use Bhramastra (believed to be the most powerful weapon in Hindu mythology) of safety and precaution. Use upper/lower case, letters, numbers and symbols for strong passwords. #BhramastraOfCyberSafety #Bramhastra #Bramhastra”.

In the video, the Uttar Pradesh Police gives an example of a strong password as “Bh@#?_51*”.

This is not the first time that state police in India have sought the help of movie references in their public service messaging. In March this year, Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted an edited clip from the trailer of Heropanti 2 and urged people to report cybercrime through their helpline number (1930/112) for reporting financial cybercrimes.

Before that, in February the Mumbai police had made a post that mentioned the film Gehraiyaan to warn people against sharing their OTP.