UP police uses Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘bald’ look to drive home message of road safety

UP police social media team has left netizens ROFL-ing after using a scene from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala to drive home a point on road safety.
The movie teaser, which was released on Monday, features the 34-year-old actor merrily singing Shahrukh Khan’s song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala” while riding a bike. However, as his bike picks up speed, the wind blows away his cap and reveals his bald patch.
The official Twitter handle of UP police posted a short clip from the teaser along with a caption that read, “That is why one must always wear a helmet!”
अगर हेलमेट पहना होता तो यह न होता…
That is why, one must always wear helmet!
VC: #BalaTeaser#RoadSafety @Uppolice @uptrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/ieZ5foHl06
The idea of using Khurrana’s bald look to encourage people to wear helmets left many amused.
Helmet bas challan se bachne ke liye nahi, apni surksha ke liye bhi lagaye
New level humour UP Police 😆😆😆
Sab log helmet use karenge to @up100 ka Ghar kaise chalega ??
Kya baat hai.. ise kahte hai no ball pe sixer
Up police rocks
What a nice sense of humour
Can’t control my laugh #always wear helmet
Too good #uppolice
However, this is not the first time UP police has impressed its followers with their social media posts. Earlier last year, they had used a Tinder clip to convey a message about consent.