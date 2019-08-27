UP police uses Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘bald’ look to drive home message of road safety

UP police social media team has left netizens ROFL-ing after using a scene from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala to drive home a point on road safety.

The movie teaser, which was released on Monday, features the 34-year-old actor merrily singing Shahrukh Khan’s song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala” while riding a bike. However, as his bike picks up speed, the wind blows away his cap and reveals his bald patch.

The official Twitter handle of UP police posted a short clip from the teaser along with a caption that read, “That is why one must always wear a helmet!”

The idea of using Khurrana’s bald look to encourage people to wear helmets left many amused.

Helmet bas challan se bachne ke liye nahi, apni surksha ke liye bhi lagaye — HEMANT MAURYA (@hkm062) August 26, 2019

New level humour UP Police 😆😆😆 — DIVYANDU PANDEY (@DEVEN_D_INDIAN) August 26, 2019

Sab log helmet use karenge to @up100 ka Ghar kaise chalega ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Arun Debnath (@aroon1947) August 27, 2019

Kya baat hai.. ise kahte hai no ball pe sixer — vishal kumar (@mail2vishal001) August 27, 2019

Up police rocks

What a nice sense of humour — Adarsh Rai (@AdarshRai9) August 27, 2019

😂😂😂😂 Hahhah

Can’t control my laugh #always wear helmet Too good #uppolice — Supriya #TeamIndia (@sreefamgirls) August 27, 2019

However, this is not the first time UP police has impressed its followers with their social media posts. Earlier last year, they had used a Tinder clip to convey a message about consent.