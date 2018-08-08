UP Police used a Tinder clip to convey a message about consent and Twitterati loved it

It’s a match only when both swpe right! (Source: UP Police/ Twitter) It’s a match only when both swpe right! (Source: UP Police/ Twitter)

A lot is said about consent and how a ‘no’ must not be taken lightly. Yet, there are many who fail to realise the importance of it. Making a point about consent, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday shared a clip on Twitter to highlight, ‘A No Means No’ by using a Tinder video and Tweeple loved it.

Sharing a small snippet from Tinder India’s promotional video, where the dating app clearly underlined, “It’s a match only when both swipe right.” Stressing that the feeling has to be mutual, the UP Police asked, “Even an app understands the importance of consent, why can’t you?”

Even an app understands the importance of consent, why can’t you? #ANoMeansNo

Video courtesy @Tinder pic.twitter.com/Qc4Y22m2tJ — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 8, 2018

The message about consent in cyberspace was loved by many on the micro-blogging site and users lauded them to how they put a meaning twist to the ad.

Great initiative by #uppolice, more such kind of initiatives will make more better society. — Paritosh Baranwal (@IAmParitoshB) August 8, 2018

But we people r habitual to do things forcely that is the major reasons of crime..understand the value of consent, #ANoMeansNo — Haseeb A Siddiqui (@i_haseeb) August 8, 2018

@Uppolice and this is how you use twitter.

Creativity Level Awesome 🤘🏻. — U.P wala babua (@UP_wala_babua) August 8, 2018

Nice way to make the young generation understand some basic rules..:) https://t.co/gpsEdTiKxO — Akash Tyagi (@imakashtyagi) August 8, 2018

Now this is something too cool from @Uppolice It takes two to tango. Wonderful way of putting the message across. #ANoMeansNo https://t.co/czlggxmMAz — Archit Manocha (@archies387) August 8, 2018

Wonderful Move UP police…Nice blend of technology and social reach..kudos https://t.co/aW48d21bOL — Be part of change (@radhakrishanarm) August 8, 2018

This is not the first time, the police made sure about consent is an important factor. Earlier in May, the Mumbai Police issued a similar warning saying, “Respect consent. Else face our dissent”.

