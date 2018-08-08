Follow Us:
UP Police used a Tinder clip to convey a message about consent and Twitterati loved it

The message about consent shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police in cyberspace was loved by many on the micro-blogging site and users lauded them to how they put a meaning twist to the ad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 7:56:34 pm
consent, tinder, up police, up police consent message, up police stalking message, online safety, no means no, police good tweets, india news, indian express It’s a match only when both swpe right! (Source: UP Police/ Twitter)

A lot is said about consent and how a ‘no’ must not be taken lightly. Yet, there are many who fail to realise the importance of it. Making a point about consent, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday shared a clip on Twitter to highlight, ‘A No Means No’ by using a Tinder video and Tweeple loved it.

Sharing a small snippet from Tinder India’s promotional video, where the dating app clearly underlined, “It’s a match only when both swipe right.” Stressing that the feeling has to be mutual, the UP Police asked, “Even an app understands the importance of consent, why can’t you?”

The message about consent in cyberspace was loved by many on the micro-blogging site and users lauded them to how they put a meaning twist to the ad.

This is not the first time, the police made sure about consent is an important factor. Earlier in May, the Mumbai Police issued a similar warning saying, “Respect consent. Else face our dissent”.

What do you think about UP Police’s message? Tell us in comments below.

