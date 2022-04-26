UP Police thank their explosive sniffer dog for his ‘pawsome’ contribution

The Uttar Pradesh Police bid a farewell to their explosive sniffer dog, Vicon, after he passed away. In an elaborate funeral ceremony Monday, many officers paid tribute to Vicon for his valuable contributions for more than 10 years.

The state police department shared a video showing clips from Vicon’s funeral. In the ceremony, one can see policemen congregated in a large gathering as they solemnly put wreaths on the body of their faithful canine friend.

While sharing the video, the Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted, “Farewell to our V(icon)” With moist eyes & nostalgia, we remember the ‘pawsome’ contribution of Vicon, our explosive sniffer officer at Moradabad, who kept his ‘nose to the grindstone’ for more than a decade. Jai Hind! #RestInPeace! #K9”.

So far, the one minute and 20-second video has been seen over three thousand times.

In March, the Mumbai police bid final goodbye to Simba, one of the dogs in their Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, with a three-gun salute. In 2014, another sniffer dog named Prince was given a 21-gun salute at his funeral. Prince was credited with detecting four live bombs and 17 hand grenades on the fateful night of the 26/11 attacks.

Thanks to their superior sense of smell and quick learning ability, police departments around the world train dogs to detect drugs and explosives. These dogs are then stationed at security checks and their assistance is used during crime investigations.