Wednesday, July 13, 2022

A kick and a save: UP police post on strong passwords rakes up the likes

Uttar Pradesh police used a football match clip to drive home the importance of using strong passwords

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 4:20:37 pm
The Uttar Pradesh Police routinely spreads awareness on cyber security on their social media platforms using humours pop culture refrences.

Everybody knows that a strong password is the first defence against hackers and phishing software. But how many of us actually put in the effort to think of a secure combination or change our passwords every two weeks?

This is probably why the Uttar Pradesh police thought of a unique way to drive home the message. And the video shared by the UP cops is now raking up likes on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police used a football match clip to highlight the importance of using strong passwords. In the video, a player, marked as ‘hacker’, is seen kicking the football into the net but the goalkeeper, marked as ‘strong password’, masterfully does a backflip and prevents the goal.

 

“Built an impenetrable defence against hackers,” the law enforcement agency wrote at the end of the video.

While sharing this video, the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote, “Don’t let hackers score against you! Somersault your way out of a cyber criminals attack with a strong password as the goalkeeper of your accounts. #PassTheWord for #StrongPasswords”. Their post has gathered over 2,800 likes on Instagram.

The Uttar Pradesh Police routinely spreads awareness on cyber security on its social media platforms using humorous pop culture references.

According to a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology advisory, one should use at least eight characters, with a mix of special characters and a combination of lower and uppercase letters, to create passwords. Additionally, all sensitive passwords should be changed every two weeks.

