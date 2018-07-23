UP Police’s Twitter handle joins the ‘Sacred Games’ meme-fest; warns against spreading fake news

A cursory glance through the Internet is enough to show how people went to town on social media making memes on Sacred Games. (Source: UP Police/Twitter) A cursory glance through the Internet is enough to show how people went to town on social media making memes on Sacred Games. (Source: UP Police/Twitter)

Netflix-released gritty series Sacred Games continues to inspire memes on the Internet even weeks after it was aired and now, it has got the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Twitter team on-board too! While a cursory glance through the Internet is enough to show how people went to town on social media making memes and other hilarious content out of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte et al-starrer, the UP police’s Twitter handle probably took a leaf from the book of their Mumbai counterpart and chose to come up with a quick PSA on ‘fake news’.

As people in India are dealing with the grave repercussions of the spread of fake news, the Twitter team used the scene in which Gaitonde shoots himself dead to convey the message. “Jab tak fake news ka ye khel khatam nahi hoga, apun idharich hai,” reads the message, implying how the UP police will meticulously take those spreading fake news to task.

This is the tweet.

Here are some of the responses the tweet has got so far.

मस्त, जबरदस्त।।।। — Narayan Sharma (@Narayan15303670) July 23, 2018

@nt_d_grlnxtdoor sab meme meme khel rahe 😂😂 — SubbuS (@Subbu_06) July 23, 2018

Guess Mumbai Police’s Twitter sass has got some company, no?

