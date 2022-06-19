scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
A job ‘WELL’ done: UP Police save woman who jumped in dried-up well

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

Updated: June 19, 2022 6:44:37 pm
Uttar Pradesh police, Uttar Pradesh police tweet, Uttar Pradesh police saves woman fallen in well, UP police rescued woman from well, Indian ExpressAfter the rescue, the woman was given first aid and then reunited with her family.

Uttar Pradesh police Saturday rescued a woman from a dried-up well using an innovative rescue technique.

As per a tweet by the Uttar Pradesh police, Hamirpur police station was alerted about a woman who had reportedly jumped into a dried-up well. In an attempt to rescue her from the well, one police officer climbed inside the well using a rope.

ALSO READ |Vigilant passenger’s tweets help police rescue 26 minor girls from train; Tweeple laud man

The police then made a makeshift pulley in which they tied ropes around a charpai which was used to pull the woman back to safety. The woman was given first aid and then reunited with her family.

While tweeting pictures and videos of the rescue mission, the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote, “A job ‘WELL’ done. Responding to a distress call to rescue a woman who had jumped into a well, @hamirpurpolice swiftly reached the place & rescued her using available resources. Please Dial 112 in case of any emergency. #UPPCares”.

This was not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel descended into a well during a rescue mission. In March this year, constable Kamal Kant rappelled into a 30-feet well and successfully rescued a kidnapped minor who was thrown into a deep well. A video of the rescue was shared by the official Twitter handle of the police department, lauding constable Kant for the rescue.

