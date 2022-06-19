A job ‘WELL’ done: UP Police save woman who jumped in dried-up well

Uttar Pradesh police Saturday rescued a woman from a dried-up well using an innovative rescue technique.

As per a tweet by the Uttar Pradesh police, Hamirpur police station was alerted about a woman who had reportedly jumped into a dried-up well. In an attempt to rescue her from the well, one police officer climbed inside the well using a rope.

The police then made a makeshift pulley in which they tied ropes around a charpai which was used to pull the woman back to safety. The woman was given first aid and then reunited with her family.

A job ‘WELL’ done Responding to a distress call to rescue a woman who had jumped into a well, @hamirpurpolice swiftly reached the place & rescued her using available resources.

Please Dial 112 in case of any emergency. #UPPCares pic.twitter.com/OJNItNlFqD — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 18, 2022

While tweeting pictures and videos of the rescue mission, the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote, “A job ‘WELL’ done. Responding to a distress call to rescue a woman who had jumped into a well, @hamirpurpolice swiftly reached the place & rescued her using available resources. Please Dial 112 in case of any emergency. #UPPCares”.

This was not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel descended into a well during a rescue mission. In March this year, constable Kamal Kant rappelled into a 30-feet well and successfully rescued a kidnapped minor who was thrown into a deep well. A video of the rescue was shared by the official Twitter handle of the police department, lauding constable Kant for the rescue.