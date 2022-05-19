‘Deer Zindagi’: UP Police promote road safety with this adorable video

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police used an adorable video of a deer to assert the importance of following road safety rules.

The law enforcement agency shared an undated video that showed a deer waiting patiently at the roadside for the traffic to stop before crossing the road. Finally, the animal crosses the road at the zebra crossing after the traffic pauses.

Sharing this video from their official Twitter account, the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote, “‘Deer Zindagi’ Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow #RoadSafety norms!”

The video, which has gathered over 30,000 likes on Twitter, was reportedly originally shot at Nara Prefecture in central Japan which is famous for its tame sika deer who can be seen roaming around public places.

Uttar Pradesh Police has routinely used pop culture references from Harry Potter to Chacha Chaudhary to highlight the importance of road safety. In 2019, they introduced a device to the public that let citizens see and experience the effect of not wearing a seat belt while driving, even if they’re going at a slow speed. Using the device, a police officer demonstrated how one can be thrown from the seat thanks to the slightest jerk.

According to a 2019 report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global deaths in road accidents, the highest in the world.