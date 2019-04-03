Toggle Menu
UP Police praise lady constable for going beyond duty to help elderly woman

Constable Manvi was visiting a bank for her personal work when she spotted the troubled old lady standing in the sun. On further inquiry, she found out that the elderly woman had not eaten in several days, after which she took the woman with her and gave her food.

The letter addressed to the constable and her pictures with the old lady were shared by the official Twitter handle of the UP police.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh praised police constable Mavi in an appreciation letter for displaying “highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty” after she helped and comforted an old woman in need. The woman constable, who is posted in Dhanghata area of Sant Kabir Nagar district, assisted a troubled old lady outside a bank and even offered her food.

The letter addressed to the constable and her pictures with the old lady were shared by the official Twitter handle of the UP police. “DGP OP Singh commended Const. Manvi in an appreciation letter for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty. She not only empathetically comforted a hassled old lady outside a bank, helped her with her work but also offered her food Congratulations Manvi!”

According to the letter written by the DGP, constable Manvi was visiting the bank for her personal work when she spotted the lady standing in the sun. On further inquiry, she found out that the elderly woman had not eaten in several days, after which she gave the woman her food.

The post was flooded with comments with many praising the constable.

