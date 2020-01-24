Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020

UP police officer risks life to save puppies from snake-infested well, netizens hail his courage

Call 112 division of the police was notified and reaching the scene, the officer climbed down the well on a ladder and brought out the dogs that had fallen inside.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2020 11:37:00 am
uttar pradesh, up cop, amroha police, police save dogs, cop well to save dogs, snake infested well dogs, police save dogs, indian express Photo shared by police showing the cop rescuing the puppies from the well is going viral. (Call 112/ Twitter)

A police officer is being hailed as a hero online after he risked his life to save three puppies from a well in a village in Uttar Pradesh. A photo of the officer going down the well to rescue the baby animals is now going viral, with people praising his act on Twitter.

The pooches had fallen into the well in UP’s Amroha recently and although villagers had gathered around the well, no one dared to go in to rescue the dogs. According to a post shared UP Police’s emergency services, the villagers feared the well was home to many snakes and no one muster the courage to put their lives at risk to save the puppies.

However, the officer climbed down the well on a ladder and brought out the dogs that had fallen inside.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online earning plaudits.

