UP police officer risks life to save puppies from snake-infested well, netizens hail his courage

A police officer is being hailed as a hero online after he risked his life to save three puppies from a well in a village in Uttar Pradesh. A photo of the officer going down the well to rescue the baby animals is now going viral, with people praising his act on Twitter.

The pooches had fallen into the well in UP’s Amroha recently and although villagers had gathered around the well, no one dared to go in to rescue the dogs. According to a post shared UP Police’s emergency services, the villagers feared the well was home to many snakes and no one muster the courage to put their lives at risk to save the puppies.

However, the officer climbed down the well on a ladder and brought out the dogs that had fallen inside.

अमरोहा में एक कुँए में 🐶 के 03 बच्चे गिर गए थे, ग्रामीण एकत्र तो थे पर कुँए में सांप होने की खबर से कोई नीचे जाने की हिम्मत नही जुटा पा रहा थे।#PRV3596 ने अपने जान की परवाह किये बगैर मौके कुँए में उतर कर तीनो बच्चों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। pic.twitter.com/rIu1r45g48 — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) January 22, 2020

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online earning plaudits.

Sir aap sab jaise kuch log hain jiske kaaran bharosa kaayam hai. Hatts off to you sir. — Mrinal Kanti Jha (@JMrinal) January 24, 2020

God bless you good man for saving puppies from snakes. Thank you. I hope they were checked out by a vet. God bless you and puppies. — Wandacavaliere (@Wandacavaliere2) January 24, 2020

I salute u 👊 — Pappu Singh (@PappuSi46193304) January 23, 2020

This act deserves a thousand claps.Salute to humanity. — Shahid khan (@656576hghg) January 23, 2020

Well done @112UttarPradesh Proud of you @dgpup requesting dgp sir to give them award or appreciate them for this Good work. @pfaindia — shubhamkhanna (@shubhamkhanna2) January 23, 2020

🐶के बच्चों से इतना प्यार की जान की बाजी लगा दीआप ने इंसान के बच्चों से कितना प्यार होगा ।

जय हिंद

जय भारत — Parshuram Ojha (@ParshuramOjha10) January 22, 2020

Very daring & appreciable work — SAHAS VIR SINGH (@SAHASVIRSINGH3) January 22, 2020

