Police in UP, Mumbai use ‘Stranger Things’ references to spread important messages

As the much anticipated season four of Stranger Things was released Friday, the police in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai used the series to promote public awareness on their social networking handles.

Capitalising on the popularity of the science fiction drama series, the Mumbai police tweeted a graphic that said “stop teasing” in a cryptic format. While tweeting the graphic, they wrote, “Such flavour of strange will put you other side of Bars. #SheMatters#Dial100 #StrangerThings4”.

The Mumbai police also urged people to report sexual harassment by calling helpline numbers 100 and 103 or reaching out to them on their Twitter handle.

The UP Police posted a graphic that said “Never open links, which contain Stranger Things”. The simple graphic emphasised the importance of not clicking on suspicious or random links as they might initiate phishing attacks that lead to financial fraud or data theft.

Commenting on this post, a Twitter user wrote, “UP police is setting the bar high with their moment marketing wali strategies :)”.

Both Uttar Pradesh Police and Mumbai police have used Stranger Things references in their awareness campaigns in the past as well.

Days before season four of Stranger Things was released on Netflix, more than 15 monuments across the world promoted the series using the themed light work on their surface. As part of this international promotional campaign, the Gateway of India lighted up in with eye-catching projections on Thursday.