‘Mask Up’: UP Police’s creative post reminds tourists about their ‘travel companion’

As people take to the streets again amid easing of lockdown restrictions, authorities are busy reminding everyone that the fight against coronavirus is far from over. Uttar Pradesh Police has now come up with an innovative way to remind people that they must continue to wear masks.

With restrictions lifted in most place, people are taking a break amid the gloomy times and heading out for vacations. However, with most flouting safety rules, it has raised alarm among all — people and administration alike. Now, highlighting the need to follow all precautionary measures, the UP Police presented a wordplay urging people to ‘Mask UP’.

“A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations!” the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on Twitter with a image that spelled out MASK using different tourist places. With M for Manali, A for Agra, S for Shimla and K for Kullu, the law enforcement agency mentioned popular tourist places where major crowd has been reported.

“Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends!!” it reminded netizens while sharing the creative post.

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations ! Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!

The video comes at a time when several tourists places, especially hill stations, are attracting lakhs of tourists trying to beat the heat. In the last few weeks, since travel restrictions eased in many states, photos and videos have gone viral of overcrowded hill towns.

The situation in Manali, for instance, had raised concern among the public and authorities. In Dharamshala, too, a video went viral of a little boy asking tourists to wear masks. As crowd thronged Mussoorie’s major attraction Kempty Falls, a video left netizens freaking out as the threat of third wave looms at large.

Now, as more and more such footage surface highlighting the carelessness of people, authorities are reminding people that the pandemic is not over yet and they must adhere to Covid-19 protocols.