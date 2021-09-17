scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
‘Apple of everyone’s eyes’: UP Police joins brands in iPhone 13 camera meme-fest

Conversations across social media were restricted to how Apple keeps releasing the same phone but with better cameras!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 17, 2021 1:08:35 pm
Uttar Pradesh Police too poked fun at Apple joining the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 trend.

Tech giant Apple unveiled its latest products at a recent event in California and memes and jokes have been flowing online since then. As the company showcased the new iPhone 13 series, many failed to spot anything notably different from its predecesor, leading to some hilarious comparisons. Now, even the Uttar Pradesh Police has joined the bandwagon.

As the new iPhone 13 looked almost identical to the existing iPhone 12, netizens started poking fun at the company for selling similar looking gadgets but at a vastly different prices. Soon, a host of spoof videos and memes were born, claiming the company simply realigned the three camera, with many jokingly comparing it to musical chair.

Replacing the three lens with various items of their choice, social media was flooded with memes with quirky takes. Now, the UP Police also swapped the trio of phone cameras with the different vehicles of the law enforcement agency. “The Apple Of Everyone’s Eye – UP 112 is your very own superpower,” the force wrote in a witty take on the current trend.

With a graphic mimicking the iPhone model, they quipped: “Forever Reliable UP [1]12”.

However, the police force is not the only one to join the meme-fest. Along with netizens, many Indian brands participated in the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 trend, leaving netizens in splits online. Check out some of the funniest entries here:

The range of devices was full of upgrades but lacked any major surprises. While the iPhone 13 will come with the same screen sizes and starting prices, it will have more processing power, better cameras, and double the base storage on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

