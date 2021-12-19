UP Police has a message on drink driving: ‘Spider-Man can jump and fly, but there’s #NoWayHome if you are high’

The Internet is buzzing with talks of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Uttar Pradesh police have joined the bandwagon, but to send an important message. In a quirky word play on the movie’s name, the state police have issued caution on drunk driving on social media.

“#SpiderMan can jump and fly, but there’s #NoWayHome if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink and Drive!” read the caption of the post.

The picture posted by Uttar Pradesh police is a lookalike of the Marvel poster, with similar fonts and icon.

The post, shared on December 18, triggered laughter online and has garnered over 1,000 likes. A user commented” “UP police is also Spiderman fan.” Another user said, “When you are meme lover but also love your job as police.”

The latest Spider-Man film scored the biggest pandemic-era opening in India. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans enact the roles of Green Goblin, Doctor Otto Octavious, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange replaces Tony Stark as Peter Parker’s mentor.

The Mumbai Police also often win the internet with similar posts. They had used party songs to promote traffic rules with ‘Tune on Safety’. From using the lyrics of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’ to ‘Main Sharabi’, the cops have used various means to highlight how risky it is to get behind the wheel in an inebriated state. Netizens had lauded the way in which songs that seemed to promote drinking were used to issue alerts.