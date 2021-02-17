UP police adds Singham twist to ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, gets thumbs up from public

The police's entry to the viral meme trend impressed many online.

Even though several days have passed since the ‘Pawri Girl’ from Pakistan took social media by storm, the viral video and the memes inspired by it continues to set social media abuzz. Now, even the cops have joined the bandwagon to have some fun while conveying an important message.

The police in Uttar Pradesh joined the meme-fest, giving a meaningful twist to the popular trend by adding some Bollywood tadka. The UP Police’s official handle on Twitter may have joined the party late, but clearly won the pawri meme challenge as they used a Hindi film’s scene to warn those harassing women.

The cops used a scene from Ajay Devgn’s Singham in their take on the “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hai, aur yeh humari pawri horai hai” . “Pawri With Police?”

The tweet left many in splits as they were impressed.

This one is the best 😂✌🏼 https://t.co/kynVhOcXvl — Akanksha Upadhyay (@_akankshaa) February 17, 2021

UP Police social media cell is on fire these days, hats off to your creativity 😀 @Uppolice @upcoprahul — Shubhendu Rai (@greatshubhendu) February 16, 2021

@upcoprahul very nice message..this is real advantage of excellent social media team,they knew what will impact to the masses👌. — Sanjeet (@Sanjeetggn) February 17, 2021

However, this is not the only entry to the meme-fest by the department. Earlier, they used #PawriHoRahiHai” meme asking citizens to inform them on the emergency 112 number if any late night parties disturb them.

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

From government agencies like PIB to brands like Swiggy and Zomato, and even actors, all have joined the trend and there seems to be no sign of the meme-trend dying anytime soon.

Ever since music composer Yashraj Mukhate gave a musical twist to Pakistani content creator Dananeer’s original video, it has caught the attention of people across the borders and netizens clearly can’t have enough of it.