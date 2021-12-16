UP Police felicitates Bundelkhand’s first women auto driver

Anita Chaudhary, Bundelkhand’s first female auto driver, was felicitated by the UP Police. They also lauded “her attempts to become self-independent”. This award was given under phase three of Mission Shakti, a campaign launched by the UP government that aims to strengthen women’s safety and promote empowerment initiatives.

Jogendra Yadav, DIG Jhansi, said on the occasion, “It is an admirable and pleasant change that women are entering occupations such as auto-driving that are traditionally male-dominated.” He also added that under the Mission Shakti campaign, the UP Police wants to make women feel safe and encourage those who aspire to work independently and gain self reliance.

Before the award ceremony, senior police officers had a ride in Anita Chaudhary’s auto on the roads of Jhansi. They were seen arriving at a women’s police station where Chaudhary was honored.

On 16 December 2021, UP Police shared a video of the event on its Twitter handle.

According to news reports, Anita Chaudhary was inspired to drive an auto after she saw a woman doing the same in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. To support her family, Chaudhary then financed an auto and learned to drive. Initially her family members opposed this move but eventually accepted her decision. Now she drives her auto from four in the morning till 10 at night.