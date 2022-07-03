Watch: UP police constable rescues elderly man trapped in swamp

A police constable identified as Sandesh Kumar has been hailed on social media for his courage in rescuing an elderly man trapped in a swamp. A video showing the strenuous rescue was shared by the Agra police.

The clip shared on Twitter shows the police officer venturing into the swamp with the support of a rope. The elderly man can be seen submerged in the swamp. The police personnel carries him out on his shoulders, and other officers pull them to safety.

The rescue operation was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sher Singh. “Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land,” tweeted UP Police.

‘Marshals of safety’ Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land. #UPPCares pic.twitter.com/M24tWtBwfn — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 3, 2022

Netizens lauded the police constable for completing the risky task. “Salute to his outstanding courage and exemplary policing,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Great work done by Agra police.Hatts off to that personal.”

Before this, UP police earned plaudits online for rescuing a woman who had reportedly jumped into a dried-up well. A police officer climbed inside the well using a rope and made a makeshift pulley. Ropes were tied around a charpai and the woman was pulled back to safety using it. She was given medical aid and reunited with her family.