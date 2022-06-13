scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
‘Aam-pathy’: UP police constable feeds monkey

The video was posted by the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 5:29:14 pm
UP police feeds monkey, UP police gives mango to monkey, Uttar Pradesh Police, UP police tweets, Indian ExpressThe video was seen by over 40,000 people.

As summer reaches its peak, everyone seems to be relishing mangoes and monkeys are no exception to this essential summer activity.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police shared a heart-warming video that showed a police constable giving a mango to a monkey.

ALSO READ |Watch: Injured monkey, its baby go to doctor’s clinic in Bihar to get treated

In the 17-second clip, one can see a constable sitting in a police vehicle and cutting a mango as a monkey, with a baby on its back, watches him. The monkey extends its hands towards the constable for the fruit and the constable obliges instantly. Soon the monkey is seen feasting on the juicy fruit.

While sharing the clip on their official Twitter handle, the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote, “UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे..Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat’ #PyarKaMeethaPhal #UPPCares”.

So far, the video has been viewed by over 40,000 people. Many netizens praised the police constable for his kind gesture.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Humanity comes from within. Have love for all beings, this is humanity.”

However, some people pointed out that humans should avoid feeding monkeys as it makes them dependent on humans. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “It should be common enough sense to not feed wild animals, especially those explicitly classified as vermins! They’re a threat to life and property and by feeding them you are encouraging their behavioural patterns when amidst humans.”

