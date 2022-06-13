‘Aam-pathy’: UP police constable feeds monkey

As summer reaches its peak, everyone seems to be relishing mangoes and monkeys are no exception to this essential summer activity.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police shared a heart-warming video that showed a police constable giving a mango to a monkey.

In the 17-second clip, one can see a constable sitting in a police vehicle and cutting a mango as a monkey, with a baby on its back, watches him. The monkey extends its hands towards the constable for the fruit and the constable obliges instantly. Soon the monkey is seen feasting on the juicy fruit.

While sharing the clip on their official Twitter handle, the Uttar Pradesh Police wrote, “UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे..Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat’ #PyarKaMeethaPhal #UPPCares”.

UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे.. Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat’ #PyarKaMeethaPhal#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/z2UM8CjhVB — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 12, 2022

So far, the video has been viewed by over 40,000 people. Many netizens praised the police constable for his kind gesture.

It should be common enough sense to not feed wild animals especially those explicitly classified as vermins! They’re a threat to life and property and by feeding them you are encouraging their behavioural patterns when amidst humans. https://t.co/iUKMwwEuHs — Anshika Shukla (@anshikashukla_) June 13, 2022

Humanity comes from within. Have love for all beings, this is humanity. — Vijay Patel (@vjkrpatel) June 13, 2022

सच में सुखद और सुंदर वीडियो है! — Ramji Mishra (@ramji3789) June 12, 2022

Insaniyat isko hi kehte hai khud se pehle unn bezubaan logo ko samajhna aur sunna 🙏🙏🙏🙏👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍 — Shiva (@Shiva63255557) June 12, 2022

सेवा किसी भी रूप मे कई जा सकती है, बस मन मे अच्छी भावना होनी चाहिए । — SHRI KRISHNA SHUKLA (@SHRIKRI92454634) June 12, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Humanity comes from within. Have love for all beings, this is humanity.”

However, some people pointed out that humans should avoid feeding monkeys as it makes them dependent on humans. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “It should be common enough sense to not feed wild animals, especially those explicitly classified as vermins! They’re a threat to life and property and by feeding them you are encouraging their behavioural patterns when amidst humans.”