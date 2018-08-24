UP Police too made a Kiki Challenge video, but featuring those caught doing it

- Priyanka Chopra's transparent jacket is a big disappointment
Multiple police departments across the country have issued warnings telling people that performing the viral Kiki Challenge could earn them a trip to jail. And the Ambedkar Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh proved that they weren’t kidding about it. The police department arrested some men who had uploaded a video of themselves attempting to perform the challenge. After their arrest, the police got them to do another video – but this time warning others not to perform the challenge and put their lives at risk.
The UP Police shared a short clip of the men jumping out of moving vehicles, and showed one of them taking a tumble after he jumped on the bonnet of the car he was driving! With a message from the offenders, the police said that after their arrest their “love for Kiki vanished”.
The youth apologised on camera for attempting the stunt and even appealed to others to not to perform similar stunts or challenges.
देखिए @ambedkarnagrpol के द्वारा पकड़े जाने के बाद, सड़क पर #KikiChallenge कर रहे कुछ युवकों के सिर से #Kiki के प्यार का भूत कैसे झट से उतर गया! #KikiHardlyAChallenge pic.twitter.com/XIxppsSFco
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 24, 2018
The group was arrested by Ambedkar Nagar Police on August 20, after they had uploaded their videos on YouTube. Police officials traced the youths and arrested them to teach a lesson.
#kikichallenge का स्टन्ट करना पड़ा महंगा – युवकों ने upload किया था youtube पर #KiKiHardlyAChallenge का वीडियो – SP श्री सन्तोष कुमार मिश्रा के निर्देशों पर @ambedkarnagrpol ने पकड़ा। #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice @dgpup @MumbaiPolice @DelhiPolice @sardanarohit pic.twitter.com/FMrYCxLwsC
— AMBEDKARNAGAR POLICE (@ambedkarnagrpol) August 20, 2018
The move was well appreciated online.
Earlier, RPF personnel in Mumbai held three youths who performed the challenge in a suburban train station. The youths were also asked them to create an awareness campaign against the viral trend.
