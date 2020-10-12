scorecardresearch
Monday, October 12, 2020
Uttar Pradesh official takes three-week-old baby to office, netizens praise her dedication

While many praised the UP officer, others expressed concerns over the child being brought to the office amid the ongoing pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 12, 2020 9:10:52 pm
Sub-Divisional Magistrate officer Soumya Pandey, modi nagagr, officer takes 3 weeks baby office, baby viral video, UP, UP officer, trending, indian express, indian express newsFollowing the virality of the video, the post was flooded with netizens responding to it.

A woman sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh is being praised for her dedication after she was spotted discharging her duties while looking after her three-week-old daughter in office.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Soumya Pandey, the Modi Nagar SDM, sitting at her desk with her infant while signing on some paperwork. In the video, Pandey says she feels no difficulty in adjusting to both the roles.

Watch the video here:

The video was flooded with comments from netizens as soon as it went viral. While many praised the UP official, others expressed concerns over the child being brought to the office amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in 2018, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had made history after she brought her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly.

