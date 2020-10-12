Uttar Pradesh official takes three-week-old baby to office, netizens praise her dedication

Following the virality of the video, the post was flooded with netizens responding to it.

A woman sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh is being praised for her dedication after she was spotted discharging her duties while looking after her three-week-old daughter in office.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Soumya Pandey, the Modi Nagar SDM, sitting at her desk with her infant while signing on some paperwork. In the video, Pandey says she feels no difficulty in adjusting to both the roles.

Watch the video here:

मोदी नगर की एसडीएम सौम्या पांडे ने 3 हफ्ते पहले प्यारी बेटी को जन्म दिया। सौम्या 3 हफ़्ते बाद ही अपने ड्यूटी पर लौट आई है। सौम्या का कहना है कि माँ औऱ ड्यूटी दोनों का फ़र्ज़ एक साथ अदा करने में उन्हें कोई दिक़्क़त नहीं। ऐसा महिलाएं हमेशा करती रही है। @dm_ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/GXd7OpNlWH — shuaib raza شعیب رضا (@razashoaib87) October 12, 2020

The video was flooded with comments from netizens as soon as it went viral. While many praised the UP official, others expressed concerns over the child being brought to the office amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Salute her dedication — Manohar Kesari (@twittmanohar) October 12, 2020

My huge respect to her। — डॉक्टर अभिषेक सिंह (@abhisheksing137) October 12, 2020

This is Corona time, safety for child first. — Dilshad Khan ( غازی ) 🍁🕊️ (@Dil__007) October 12, 2020

She should have taken rest. — Nightowl (@wolfmsicovef) October 12, 2020

This is so wrong on many levels ! . — Topdawg91 (@indiandoctor91) October 12, 2020

Not safe to bring infant to office during covid situation also not for new mother to start work just after birth as situation of covid n also risknof getting infected to both mother n child . — shirin pathan (@pathanshirin) October 12, 2020

Earlier in 2018, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had made history after she brought her three-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly.

