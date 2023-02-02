Up Helly Aa: Girls join Viking fire festival squads for the first time in 142 years

After a gap of 142 years, women and girls were finally allowed to take part in the torch rally of the Up Helly Aa fire festival.

Up Helly Aa is an ancient Viking festival. It is celebrated across Europe after the end of the Yule season, which is believed to last from late November to January. The largest rally of the Up Helly Aa festival is held in Scotland’s Lerwick city on the last Tuesday of January. This year it fell on January 31.

Videos and photos of the vibrant festival have taken over Twitter.

Absolutely incredible night last night. It was so cool to see the first Up Helly Aa procession where women are part of the squads. Here are some of my favourite pics #UpHellyAa #Shetland #Hjaltland pic.twitter.com/pf4OuPsCp0 — Vaila Leask 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈(she/her👩‍💻) (@oohlalaser) February 1, 2023

About time that Lerwick has moved out of the Palaeolithic era and allowed girls and women in their squad. Obviously non will be as fierce as my mini Viking nieces 🔥 #UpHellyAa pic.twitter.com/ZDox0UC7RO — leah stalker (@LeahEStalker) January 31, 2023

Up Helly Aa is always more dramatic on a windy night #UpHellyAa #Shetland pic.twitter.com/bdImI7NpyI — Catherine Munro (@CatherineMMunro) February 1, 2023

The Up Helly Aa celebrations in Lerwick include a large march across the city in which people dressed as Vikings with bronze armour and headgear carry torches as people cheer them from the sidelines. They congregate on a plain field and throw the torches at a model of a Viking galley (a replica of a warship) as it turns into flames. After this bonfire dies down, people indulge in public drinking and dancing parties that last till dawn.

The origins of the festival are unknown.

As per the BBC, around 30 young girls and women held torches at the march after years of advocacy by gender rights groups like the Up Helly Aa for Aa.