While wedding processions are often marked by decorated cars, horses and elaborate chariots, a groom in Uttar Pradesh went viral after he arrived on a JCB to make his baraat stand out.
Kalam, the groom, arrived at the bride’s house aboard a bulldozer instead of a luxury car or a traditional wedding carriage. The baraat drew large crowds as the bulldozer made its way through village roads.
Despite repeated attempts by people to convince him to choose a more conventional mode of transport, Kalam remained firm on his decision and completed his journey aboard the construction vehicle, according to news reports.
Videos of the wedding procession went viral across all social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions.
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“I want death but no this confidence,” a user commented. “This is craziness,” another user reacted.
Explaining why he chose a JCB for his baraat, Kalam said he was inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s model of governance. He particularly referred to what he described as the government’s approach to tackling corruption and maintaining law and order, as per the report.
Kalam stressed that the bulldozer has emerged as a prominent symbol associated with the chief minister’s governance model, and he wanted to incorporate that symbolism into his wedding celebrations.
Reacting to the spectacle, locals remarked that the bulldozer had become such a familiar symbol in Uttar Pradesh that its popularity had seemingly found its way into wedding celebrations as well.