While wedding processions are often marked by decorated cars, horses and elaborate chariots, a groom in Uttar Pradesh went viral after he arrived on a JCB to make his baraat stand out.

Kalam, the groom, arrived at the bride’s house aboard a bulldozer instead of a luxury car or a traditional wedding carriage. The baraat drew large crowds as the bulldozer made its way through village roads.

Despite repeated attempts by people to convince him to choose a more conventional mode of transport, Kalam remained firm on his decision and completed his journey aboard the construction vehicle, according to news reports.