Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

UP govt renamed Allahabad Prayagraj, and this is how Twitterati responded

While some were baffled, others wondered what would change in the city after it got a new name.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 18, 2018 4:00:35 pm

allahabad, prayagraj, allahabad name change, allahabad new name, funny tweets, funny news, allahabad name change jokes, india news, indian express The government say it changed the name true to it’s origin. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh officially changed the name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj on Tuesday. The Yogi Adityanath government said that other institutes named after the district would soon follow suit, like that of the Allahabad High Court and University.

Government spokesperson and cabinet minister, Siddhartha Nath Singh, said that the name change was a long-standing demand of the people.

However, on Twitter many argued that nothing would change in the city thanks to the new name. Others poked fun at the government and some listed which other cities that might get a new name soon.

Take a look at these tweets:

An official statement released by the government said, “The board researched documents and found that the there were 14 Prayags in the country but only the one here, also known as King of all Prayags (hence, Prayagraj) was changed to Allahabad.”

“There was a delusion that the place was always called Allahabad and so the revenue board suggested that in order to correct this delusion, it would be reasonably legal to change the name to the original name,” the statement said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement