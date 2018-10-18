UP govt renamed Allahabad Prayagraj, and this is how Twitterati responded

The government say it changed the name true to it’s origin. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh officially changed the name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj on Tuesday. The Yogi Adityanath government said that other institutes named after the district would soon follow suit, like that of the Allahabad High Court and University.

Government spokesperson and cabinet minister, Siddhartha Nath Singh, said that the name change was a long-standing demand of the people.

However, on Twitter many argued that nothing would change in the city thanks to the new name. Others poked fun at the government and some listed which other cities that might get a new name soon.

Take a look at these tweets:

If Michael Jackson lives in UP and our Yogi ji is the Chief Minister…#Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/BYUmEg2jzq — Sambit Khakhra (@Sambit_Khakhra) October 18, 2018

Friend – you know what ‘ALLAHABAD’ is renamed as ‘ PRAYAGRAJ’

Me-#Allahabad for life pic.twitter.com/pcWVZCxXNz — themishaagrawalshow (@misha_agrawal) October 17, 2018

When are we making Delhi into Indraprastha? 🤔

We need a world class capital QUICK 🙄#Prayagraj — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) October 17, 2018

So Allahabad bank will become Prayagraj bank ? — Bad Hindu (@ExSecular) October 16, 2018

If renaming places is any solution, let’s rename Lovely University as Stanford University Jalandhar #Prayagraj — Sumeet Gill (@TheSumeetGill) October 16, 2018

Prayag Raj wrote Ponga Pandit, Chacha Bhatija, Desh Premee and Mard, amongst others, and directed Coolie, Geraftaar, Hifazat and Gair Kaanooni. And he yelled the famous ‘YAHOO!’ cry in Chaahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe. What has Allahabad done? pic.twitter.com/e4P9kNWXVE — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) October 16, 2018

#Allahabad name changed to #Prayagraj Ahmedabad & Hyderabad very worried. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 16, 2018

An official statement released by the government said, “The board researched documents and found that the there were 14 Prayags in the country but only the one here, also known as King of all Prayags (hence, Prayagraj) was changed to Allahabad.”

“There was a delusion that the place was always called Allahabad and so the revenue board suggested that in order to correct this delusion, it would be reasonably legal to change the name to the original name,” the statement said.

