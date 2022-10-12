UP driver fixes water bottle to wiper, jugaad goes viral. Watch video

A video has gone viral showing a bus driver using a quirky solution to fix a dysfunctional wiper, in yet another example of resourceful Indians coming up with jugaad technology to find quick and cheap fixes.

The clip shared by the Twitter user Vipin Rathaur shows a halted Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus. A water bottle is seen tied to the wiper through a rope. The driver controls the wiper’s movement through the rope connected to the other side. As he moves the rope, the wiper is seen functioning with the hanging water bottle. A man is heard saying in the background, “new wiper design”.

“Wiper running with jugaad in Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation bus,” read the roughly translated caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

The Twitter user tagged the UPSRTC and the corporation’s Meerut section. The Meerut section responded saying the wiper was fixed on October 8 and also shared a video showing a properly working wiper.

A user commented in Hindi, “Buses start with a push, what else to say”. Another user tagged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and wrote,”dekh lijiye sir ye hai up ka haal (Sir, this is the state of UP).”

As per local reports, the bus with the number plate UP 15 BT-2162 of the Sohrabgate depot was heading to Moradabad from Meerut on October 8. After starting the vehicle, the driver found out the wiper was not working and came up with the jugaad. After the video went viral, transport corporation officials directed the wiper to be fixed.

A woman’s jugaad to carry her child on a bicycle won hearts online recently. A clip shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka showed the child seated on a small plastic chair attached to the bicycle. As the woman pedalled the bicycle, the child was seen comfortably seated behind her.