UP IAS officer’s pet langur ‘Matru’ crashes farmers’ meeting, sits in DM Asmita Lal’s place: WATCH

Rather than reacting with alarm, Lal handled the situation with ease, standing up, offering her seat

Government meetings in India are usually associated with stacks of paperwork and a serious tone—but a recent gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district took an unexpectedly amusing turn.

During an official interaction with farmers and local officials, District Magistrate (DM) Asmita Lal had an unusual guest walk in, Matru, a langur well-known around the collectorate premise who is also DM’s pet. The animal didn’t just wander in; it confidently made its way to the front and settled into the chair at the head of the table.

In the video, the langur entered while farmers were voicing their concerns and calmly moved past everyone before heading straight toward Lal. Rather than reacting with alarm, she handled the situation with ease, standing up, offering her seat, and even smiling as she said, “Sit here.” The light-hearted moment left those in the room both surprised and amused.