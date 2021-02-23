scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

UP couple donates blood on wedding day, wins hearts online

When a little girl was in dire need of blood, the newlyweds stepped up and volunteered to give blood amid the festivities.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 12:03:12 pm
newlyweds donate blood, couple donate blood wedding day, UP Couple blood donation on wedding, groom donate blood wedding day, good news, up news, indian expressThe thoughtful gesture by the couple is earning plaudits online.

A couple in Uttar Pradesh made their wedding day even more special by engaging in the ‘joy of giving’ and saving a life. The bride and the groom came ahead to save the life of a girl by donating blood, as per a viral photo shared by UP cop Ashish Kr Mishra on twitter.

While weddings are mostly associated with newlyweds receiving gifts, this couple decided to turn the tradition on its head. The little girl, as per the policeman, was in dire need of blood, and no one came forward to donate it. It was when the the newlyweds stepped up and volunteered to give blood amid the festivities. In the photo, the couple can be seen dressed in their wedding finery, even as the man donated blood.

“My India is great,” the police officer from Prayagraj wrote in Hindi while sharing the image. He explained that no one volunteered to donate blood “because she was someone else’s child.”

Mishra shared the couple’s photo to draw attention to their kindness, as part of UP Police Mitra initiative, which encourages youths to donate blood and connects donors with those in need.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The thoughtful gesture by the couple is earning plaudits online. “Great service to humanity,” remarked one user applauding their efforts, while another wrote: “Big salute to the newlyweds.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement