‘Angel in khaki’: UP policeman’s swift action saves house from being gutted

A Uttar Pradesh cop is being hailed as a hero after his swift reaction prevented a house from catching fire in Sambhal district. A video of the incident went viral after it was shared by Uttar Pradesh SP Rahul Srivastav, while lauding the cop, identified as Yogendra Rathi, for his actions.

“A true baptism of fire for constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice! His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhakim” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website.

The 1.03-minute clip shows a burning LPG cylinder and Rathi can be seen pulling it down to the floor with the help of his lathi. He then uses a towel soaked in water to douse the fire and thus averting a major disaster.

Watch the video here:

A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice ! His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki 🙏#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/LRZIS1J3do — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) July 29, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral clip has been viewed over 5,000 times, with netizens praising the cop.

Bahut Saandaar sir and up police bahut achha kam kar rahi he 👌👌👌👌👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — JITENDRA KUMAR (@JITENDR48542382) July 29, 2020

Well done this is the spirit of indian police. 🙏🙏👮 — Ishwar bhise (@Ishwarbhise1) July 30, 2020

Extraordinary work always helping the public — Sarav (@sarav4198) July 30, 2020

Hats off to him. He deserve cash prize for this . Aise police personal ko mera Sadar pranam. — Ved Pandey (@vedpandeylko) July 29, 2020

This courageous fellow deserves good appreciation from seniors. — Ankur Garg (@ankurgargdel) July 29, 2020

