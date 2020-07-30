scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 30, 2020
‘Angel in khaki’: UP policeman’s swift action saves house from being gutted

The 1.03-minute clip shows a burning LPG cylinder and the policeman can be seen pulling it down to the floor with the help of his lathi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 5:33:36 pm
fire, cop extinguishes fire viral video, cylinder fire, priest’s hut fire viral video, Sambhal Police, UP In the 1.03-minute clip, the cop can be seen trying to extinguish the fire on the cylinder.

A Uttar Pradesh cop is being hailed as a hero after his swift reaction prevented a house from catching fire in Sambhal district. A video of the incident went viral after it was shared by Uttar Pradesh SP Rahul Srivastav, while lauding the cop, identified as Yogendra Rathi, for his actions.

“A true baptism of fire for constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice! His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhakim” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website.

The 1.03-minute clip shows a burning LPG cylinder and Rathi can be seen pulling it down to the floor with the help of his lathi. He then uses a towel soaked in water to douse the fire and thus averting a major disaster.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the viral clip has been viewed over 5,000 times, with netizens praising the cop.

