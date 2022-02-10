UP Assembly Elections 2022: Man casts vote before going for his own wedding

As Uttar Pradesh started polling for the first phase of the closely-watched Assembly elections Thursday, a young voter is being talked about on the internet for setting his priorities straight.

For the groom, Ankur Balyan, polls in Muzaffarnagar coincided with his special day. However, the clash of dates didn’t deter Balyan from his fulfilling his duties as a citizen. He got ready well ahead and reached the polling booth to exercise his voting rights in the traditional attire for grooms.

When asked if he had come from the wedding ceremony, the groom—wearing a dark blue suit and red safa—said, “Ab jayenge ji baarat leke (Will go with the wedding procession now).”

“Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam (first comes voting, then wife and everything else after that),” he also told reporters.

#WATCH | “Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam,” says Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/KaYsv5s2Bb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Polling for the first phase of UP Assembly elections began on Thursday in 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western region of the state. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. Long queues of voters were seen in booths across the state and a turnout of 20 per cent was recorded till 11 am.

The election for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases, with the last round on March 7. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.