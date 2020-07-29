scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
‘Move towards normalcy’: Here is how netizens reacted to Unlock 3.0 guidelines

The latest guidelines have brought cheer among netizens with many hoping it to be a step towards normalcy in the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 9:56:00 pm
unlock3, unlock3 guidelines, unlock3 guidelines memes, unlock3 twitter reactions, unlock3 rules, Using trending hashtag #Unlock3, many took to Twitter to share their views on the government’s move.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced fresh guidelines for ‘Unlock 3’, removing night curfew restrictions and allowing the opening of Yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 even as all other activities banned earlier continue to remain prohibited.

The announcement, which has removed restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, has brought cheer among netizens with many hoping it to be a step towards normalcy in the country. However, the announcement has also given meme-makers a chance to share hilarious content.

Using trending hashtag #Unlock3, many took to Twitter to share their views on the government’s move. While some commented on “gym freaks” celebrating the move, others wondered how introverts would react. Here, take a look:

