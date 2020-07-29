‘Move towards normalcy’: Here is how netizens reacted to Unlock 3.0 guidelines

Using trending hashtag #Unlock3, many took to Twitter to share their views on the government’s move. Using trending hashtag #Unlock3, many took to Twitter to share their views on the government’s move.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced fresh guidelines for ‘Unlock 3’, removing night curfew restrictions and allowing the opening of Yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 even as all other activities banned earlier continue to remain prohibited.

The announcement, which has removed restrictions on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods, has brought cheer among netizens with many hoping it to be a step towards normalcy in the country. However, the announcement has also given meme-makers a chance to share hilarious content.

Using trending hashtag #Unlock3, many took to Twitter to share their views on the government’s move. While some commented on “gym freaks” celebrating the move, others wondered how introverts would react. Here, take a look:

“As per the new MHA guidelines,gyms will be allowed to operate from August 5” #Unlock3 Gym freaks-: me-: pic.twitter.com/PkQZ2co6If — Memeistan183 (@memeistan183) July 29, 2020

Gyms will open in #Unlock3 *le gym lovers to gov. pic.twitter.com/1bvcmeU4eV — insanememerr (@Adrrshh) July 29, 2020

Gym to open from 5th August according to #Unlock3 guidelines

Le Gym Owner: pic.twitter.com/1gAYZUtHOT — Kanchan Shinde (@kanchanshinde_) July 29, 2020

#Unlock3 Gym freak people back to gym right now be like pic.twitter.com/rwbAY9WIFh — Deeksha Jain (@hungry_heart68) July 29, 2020

Govt guidelines for #Unlock3

Gym and yoga institute will be open from 5 August Gym freaks and yoga practitioners pic.twitter.com/2ObA8c1WWk — aesthetic_111 (@mhapankar_omkar) July 29, 2020

