Sunday, May 31, 2020
‘Unlock One’ trends on Twitter after new lockdown rules trigger meme fest

The lockdown has been limited only to containment zones and the night curfew hours also have been shortened from 9 pm to 5 am. As has been the norm, netizens have taken to social media to express their views about the upcoming 'unlock 1.0'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2020 8:53:29 pm
With another phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown coming to and end, the Centre issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, allowing gradual re-opening of most economic activities across the country from June 1. As has been the norm, netizens have taken to social media to express their views about the upcoming ‘unlock 1.0’.

The lockdown has been limited only to containment zones and the night curfew hours also have been shortened from 9 pm to 5 am (7 pm to 7 am till now). In a significant easing of the lockdown, the Centre has allowed re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8. However, states have been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities.

Following the announcement, #unlockone started trending on social media, with many sharing memes and jokes about the new guidelines. Here, take a look:

