‘Unlock One’ trends on Twitter after new lockdown rules trigger meme fest

While this is not a full extension of the lockdown, it is only extended till June 30 for containment zones.

With another phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown coming to and end, the Centre issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, allowing gradual re-opening of most economic activities across the country from June 1. As has been the norm, netizens have taken to social media to express their views about the upcoming ‘unlock 1.0’.

The lockdown has been limited only to containment zones and the night curfew hours also have been shortened from 9 pm to 5 am (7 pm to 7 am till now). In a significant easing of the lockdown, the Centre has allowed re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8. However, states have been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities.

Following the announcement, #unlockone started trending on social media, with many sharing memes and jokes about the new guidelines. Here, take a look:

Schools and colleges is going to start from July *Meanwhile me trying to remember in which school/ college I used to study in* :#Lockdown5 #Unlock #unlockone pic.twitter.com/ZIUo3RByKf — 𝒊𝒔𝒂 🌺 (@isaloves1dx) May 30, 2020

People whose marriage was postponed due to lockdown, during #unlockone be like:- pic.twitter.com/rWh4yGyIlV — MAHIIIIIIII🌈 (@miss_mahi__) May 30, 2020

#unlockone

Govt : public places will reopen from 8th June

Corona : pic.twitter.com/t1pXtOYeJy — pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) May 30, 2020

Malls, Restaurant, Religious places to open in #unlockone .. Happiest creature RN : pic.twitter.com/MmodeWA9mQ — Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 30, 2020

