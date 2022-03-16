‘United colours of nature’: IFS officer shares picture of ‘rainbow’ eucalyptus

Pictures of stunning “rainbow eucalyptus” trees, shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer have wowed netizens.

While sharing multiple photos of the rare tree, IFS officer Susanta Nanda tweeted Tuesday, “The rainbow eucalyptus is the only eucalyptus tree indigenous to the northern hemisphere and happens to be the most colourful tree in the world. The rainbow effect is created as the bark peels off throughout each season, revealing the fresh, bright coloured bark below.”

Netizens responded with surprise and even compared it with a “natural painting”. The pictures have received hundreds of likes on Twitter.

wow never heard about! where can we find them sir? — Jofert Sam (@joferts) March 16, 2022

Amazingly beautiful — Prajjwal Sarkar (@sarkar_prajjwal) March 15, 2022

Sir, can it be planted in #Bhubaneswar ? Will it be able to survive harsh hot weather here. — Bibhudatta Swain 🇮🇳 (@BibhudattaSwain) March 16, 2022

Amazing Photography, Colourful Tree’s.. Very good morning Sir.. I like forest Sceneries — V N Chary (@VNChary19) March 16, 2022

The rainbow eucalyptus is a fast-growing tree that grows up to 60 to 75 meters because of which it is widely used for pulp production and timber. The multicoloured tree trunk in the eucalyptus tree is caused by the phenomenon of “bark regeneration”. Every summer the tree sheds its old bark, leaving a fresh green bark skin. This green bark over time turns into different colours such as red, dark blue, and purple.

As different sections of barks peel off, they are eventually replaced by new colourful bark that gives an overall appearance of a multicoloured or rainbow coloured tree. Thanks to its bright colours, at the first look it seems like the tree has been painted artificially.

While rainbow eucalyptus is native to the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, many other countries have also cultivated it for commercial or ornamental purposes.