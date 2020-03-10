Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Watch: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s ‘go corona’ chant goes viral

In the video, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale can be chanting the slogan along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, Tang Guocai, and Buddhist monks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 10, 2020 6:00:43 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus india, Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas Athawale go corona video, Ramdas Athawale coronavirus video, coronavirus funny video, viral videos, indian express Although the video was shot last month it only surfaced on the social media last evening.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, nations are striving hard to stem the spread of the infection in various ways. While Italy, in an unprecedented move, has gone under lockdown, and some nations have stepped up building quarantine facilities, a video of Union Minister Ramdas Athwale chanting ‘Go corona, corono go’ is going viral.

In the video, the Republican Party of India (RPI) chief can be chanting the slogan along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, Tang Guocai, and Buddhist monks. The video, reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session, has left netizens in splits.

Watch the video here:

As the video started doing the rounds on Tuesday, a netizen remarked, “Why no one thought simply asking the virus to leave would’ve worked.” However, Athawale is not the only one, a video of a group of women singing a folk song, asking “coronavirus to leave the country”, has gone viral.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China’s Wuhan city last year, has since spread to several countries, including India, and killed over 4,000 globally. In India, the number of patients who tested positive for the Covid-19 stands currently at 47.

Outside China, Iran, Italy and South Korea have been severely affected by the infection and have recorded many deaths. As panic spreads, health organisations are trying their best to stop rumours from spreading and to raise awareness on how to prevent the disease.

