Saturday, October 13, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

VIDEO: Guess which Union minister played Raja Janak in this Ramleela event in Delhi

Harsh Vardhan also slipped in the message about the clean environment in the mythological play and called it an privilege to participate in the Ramleela event.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 13, 2018 7:27:59 pm

ramlila, red fort ramlila, navratri, harsh vardhan ramlila, harsh vardhan king janak play, india news, indian express, viral news Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan portrayed as King Janak of Mithila, graced the stage in a regal avatar, donning a crown, moustache and long hair. (Source: @drharshvardhan/ Twitter)

The nine days of Navratri is more than vrat (fasting) and solemn prayers. The festive season has begun and people are all excited to celebrate it with full fanfare. With colourful rangolis, new dresses to wear, it is also about family unions and dancing to the beats of dhol and folk songs. Along with all this, Ramleela forms an essential part of this festival. While it’s mostly performed by theatre artists and actors, people in Delhi were surprised to see a Union Minister participating in the play.

Gracing the stage in a regal avatar, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan portrayed as King Janak of Mithila and donning a crown, moustache and long hair. The famous play to depict the life of Lord Ram was organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort. Delivering dialogues fluently, the minister impressed all with his portrayal as Sita’s father.

Watch the video here:

The minister too shared some photos on Twitter and he wrote, “My childhood was spent watching Ram Leela at the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. But I will always remember this year’s Ram Leela experience on stage which will excite me throughout my life.”

But adding some meaningful input to the mythological play, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about the clean environment, PTI reported. During the swayamvar scene, in a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, “I know you wish to live in a natural environment,” stressing that if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to healthy life.

