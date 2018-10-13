VIDEO: Guess which Union minister played Raja Janak in this Ramleela event in Delhi

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan portrayed as King Janak of Mithila, graced the stage in a regal avatar, donning a crown, moustache and long hair. (Source: @drharshvardhan/ Twitter)

The nine days of Navratri is more than vrat (fasting) and solemn prayers. The festive season has begun and people are all excited to celebrate it with full fanfare. With colourful rangolis, new dresses to wear, it is also about family unions and dancing to the beats of dhol and folk songs. Along with all this, Ramleela forms an essential part of this festival. While it’s mostly performed by theatre artists and actors, people in Delhi were surprised to see a Union Minister participating in the play.

Gracing the stage in a regal avatar, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan portrayed as King Janak of Mithila and donning a crown, moustache and long hair. The famous play to depict the life of Lord Ram was organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort. Delivering dialogues fluently, the minister impressed all with his portrayal as Sita’s father.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Union Minister Dr. Harshvardhan played the role of Raja Janak in Luv Kush Ram Leela in Old Delhi yesterday pic.twitter.com/XiL9oG53MA — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

The minister too shared some photos on Twitter and he wrote, “My childhood was spent watching Ram Leela at the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. But I will always remember this year’s Ram Leela experience on stage which will excite me throughout my life.”

But adding some meaningful input to the mythological play, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about the clean environment, PTI reported. During the swayamvar scene, in a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, “I know you wish to live in a natural environment,” stressing that if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to healthy life.

