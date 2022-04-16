scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalls his time with prime ministers – both past and present

Puri has served at several key positions in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence during a career spanning nearly 39 years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2022 2:05:29 pm
Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh Puri pics with former prime ministers, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, indian pm museum, viral newsDuring his career as a civil servant, Hardeep Singh Puri worked with 11 prime ministers.

Diplomat-turned-Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled his experience of working with multiple prime ministers after the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum set up to honour all prime ministers that India had since its Independence. Incidentally, Puri has worked with not one or two, but 11 prime ministers till now.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former Indian diplomat, who is currently serving as the minister of petroleum and natural gas, and minister of housing and urban affairs shared many throwback images. A 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva and New York, among others. Puri has served in several key positions in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence during a career spanning nearly 39 years.

Reminiscing about his time as a civil servant, Puri recalled his journey as a bureaucrat starting 1978 when Morarji Desai was the prime minister.

He shared images featuring former Indian prime ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh. Puri also shared some pictures of PM Narendra Modi taken during the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

In a follow-up tweet, he also shared images from his service days when he worked with IK Gujral, HD Deve Gowd, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and VP Singh.
“It took PM Narendra Modi’s bipartisan dedication to India’s democratic institutions to immortalise the contribution of these great leaders for the current and coming generations,” he wrote concluding his thread.

The museum showcases the tenures of 14 prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, and the various challenges they navigated while leading the country. However, the museum is a work in progress, and PM Modi’s own tenure is not part of the display yet.

Meanwhile, many netizens also took to social media to react to Puri’s tweets and commended him for his contribution in strengthening Indian diplomacy.

