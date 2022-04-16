Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalls his time with prime ministers – both past and present

Diplomat-turned-Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled his experience of working with multiple prime ministers after the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum set up to honour all prime ministers that India had since its Independence. Incidentally, Puri has worked with not one or two, but 11 prime ministers till now.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former Indian diplomat, who is currently serving as the minister of petroleum and natural gas, and minister of housing and urban affairs shared many throwback images. A 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva and New York, among others. Puri has served in several key positions in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence during a career spanning nearly 39 years.

Reminiscing about his time as a civil servant, Puri recalled his journey as a bureaucrat starting 1978 when Morarji Desai was the prime minister.

Before being invited to join his Council of Ministers in Sept 2017 by PM Modi Ji who is himself into a historic 2nd term, privileged to be a civil servant during tenure of 11 Indian PMs. Witnessed many momentous events. Began with 1st non-Congress PM Sh Morarji Desai Ji in 1978. pic.twitter.com/9EtKL5iPec — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 15, 2022

He shared images featuring former Indian prime ministers like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh. Puri also shared some pictures of PM Narendra Modi taken during the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

#PMSanghralaya is an iconic tribute to the stalwarts- first non-Congress PM to complete a full term Sh AB Vajpayee Ji, Farmer leader Ch Charan Singh Ji, Chandrashekhar Ji, PV Narasimha Rao Ji who opened up the economy, 1st Sikh PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. pic.twitter.com/u933hnTdll — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 15, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, he also shared images from his service days when he worked with IK Gujral, HD Deve Gowd, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and VP Singh.

“It took PM Narendra Modi’s bipartisan dedication to India’s democratic institutions to immortalise the contribution of these great leaders for the current and coming generations,” he wrote concluding his thread.

My MEA boss IK Gujral Ji, HD Deve Gowda Ji, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji, Rajiv Gandhi Ji & VP Singh Ji.

It took PM @narendramodi Ji’s bipartisan dedication to India’s democratic institutions to immortalise the contribution of these great leaders for the current & coming generations. pic.twitter.com/TiypbNXxLr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 15, 2022

The museum showcases the tenures of 14 prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, and the various challenges they navigated while leading the country. However, the museum is a work in progress, and PM Modi’s own tenure is not part of the display yet.

Meanwhile, many netizens also took to social media to react to Puri’s tweets and commended him for his contribution in strengthening Indian diplomacy.

There is also a personal journey juxtaposed on this professional one across 11 PMs – a Marathi/Kannadiga & a Sikh- We met as batch mates in 1978- Love 💕 blossomed- got married- two lovely daughters – three precious grandchildren.

