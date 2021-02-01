Anxious netizens share memes and jokes ahead of Union Budget 2021

Twitter is already abuzz with memes and jokes before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday in Parliament.
This will be her third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While anxious netizens sit glued to the television sets and social media to hear about the government’s plan to spend their money for the next year, here are some memes and jokes making rounds on the internet about the Union Budget 2021:
CA and commerce students after explaining #Budget2021 to Science
students : pic.twitter.com/zjvclpvzxw
— Rehaan 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticomega) February 1, 2021
Commerce students today#Budget2021 @Het_bhavsar_03 pic.twitter.com/fVN3wRNuRn
— Nisarg Jani (@Nisrg_jani) February 1, 2021
Commerce students waiting to watch budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/GXTtlWhrPO
— Indianstuff (@the_indianstuff) February 1, 2021
Finance minister present the Union budget for 2021-22 today.
Commerce students:- pic.twitter.com/7IYqcO32ET
— Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) February 1, 2021
Me before budget 😨#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/3AwXeLnyH6
— Niranjan Avasthi (@avasthiniranjan) January 31, 2021
My commerce friends are talking about #Budget2021
Me : pic.twitter.com/0QJ1OhAEqx
— ѕнιναм уα∂αν 👾➿ (@sarcasm_mansion) February 1, 2021
How I’m Holding Down My Finances This Year #Budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/I1Y3DsPkvf
— SantoS (@WilliamsBReady) January 30, 2021
Everyone has this feeling. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/gN5bvnWEgo
— FinMedium 💰📰 (@FinMedium) January 31, 2021
#Budget2021
*Explanation of budget*
CA and commerce field vale :- pic.twitter.com/yVYMdJ5SZm
— Dhavan kadia (@The_1_tweets) February 1, 2021
Common People Vs. Finance Minister during #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/jEkikCDXEQ
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2021
The budget comes at a time when India is battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy is reeling under the after-effects of the lockdown.
Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that Budget 2021-22 will “be a Budget like never before.” Expectations are high that the government will boost economic revival by focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)
In a significant departure from the tradition, this year’s Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.
