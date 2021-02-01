scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Anxious netizens share memes and jokes ahead of Union Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: The budget comes at a time when India is battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy is reeling under the after-effects of the lockdown.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 11:09:01 am
Budget, Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021, Union Budget 2021 memes, Union Budget 2021 Twitter reactions, Union Budget memes, Budget 2021, budget India, live budget 2021, budget news, India budget, India budget 2021, India budget 2021 news, budget latest news update, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2021, Trending news, Indian Express newsBudget 2021: Twitter is already abuzz with memes and jokes and netizens anxiously wait for the government’s plan to spend their money for the next year.

Twitter is already abuzz with memes and jokes before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday in Parliament.

This will be her third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While anxious netizens sit glued to the television sets and social media to hear about the government’s plan to spend their money for the next year, here are some memes and jokes making rounds on the internet about the Union Budget 2021:

The budget comes at a time when India is battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy is reeling under the after-effects of the lockdown.

Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that Budget 2021-22 will “be a Budget like never before.” Expectations are high that the government will boost economic revival by focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

In a significant departure from the tradition, this year’s Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.

