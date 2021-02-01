Anxious netizens share memes and jokes ahead of Union Budget 2021

Budget 2021: Twitter is already abuzz with memes and jokes and netizens anxiously wait for the government’s plan to spend their money for the next year.

This will be her third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While anxious netizens sit glued to the television sets and social media to hear about the government’s plan to spend their money for the next year, here are some memes and jokes making rounds on the internet about the Union Budget 2021:

CA and commerce students after explaining #Budget2021 to Science

students : pic.twitter.com/zjvclpvzxw — Rehaan 🇮🇳 (@sarcasticomega) February 1, 2021

#Budget2021 Finance minister present the Union budget for 2021-22 today. Commerce students:- pic.twitter.com/7IYqcO32ET — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) February 1, 2021

My commerce friends are talking about #Budget2021 Me : pic.twitter.com/0QJ1OhAEqx — ѕнιναм уα∂αν 👾➿ (@sarcasm_mansion) February 1, 2021

The budget comes at a time when India is battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy is reeling under the after-effects of the lockdown.

Sitharaman has raised hopes by stating that Budget 2021-22 will “be a Budget like never before.” Expectations are high that the government will boost economic revival by focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

In a significant departure from the tradition, this year’s Budget will be unique as it will be paperless.