Union Budget 2019: Video of Kumar Vishwas explaining ‘Ram rajya’ Budget goes viral

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, presented her maiden Budget in which she proposed reforms in several sectors including PSBs, tax returns and railways. While many were hoping for tax breaks, they were left disappointed after none were announced for individual taxpayers. Amidst the discussion over various aspects of the budget, a video of Poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas explaining how, in a country like India, the Budget is designed to benefit its citizens has gone viral.

Taking to Twitter, Vishwas tweeted, “So, this Talk of the Terrace became the Talk of the Town! They shot it, they uploaded it and now my team is boasting about how ‘their’ video got viral to over 1 million in less than 24 hrs! 😂😂😅 Anyways, thanks for watching and sharing this RamRajya ka Budget video.”

Watch the video here:

So, this Talk of the Terrace became the Talk of the Town! They shot it, they uploaded it and now my team is boasting about how ‘their’ video got viral to over 1 million in less than 24 hrs! 😂😂😅 Anyways, thanks for watching and sharing this RamRajya ka Budget video. ❤️🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ACeMfjdZSQ — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 5, 2019

In the 4:38 minutes video clip, Vishwas elaborates how the tax system of a country should function. Explaining Ram Rajya, which is basically a system where the society is run by principles of Lord Rama, Vishwas quotes poet Goswami Tulsidas’ poems to talk about the tax system and how the government should collect its taxes.

Once posted online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many praising Vishwas.

