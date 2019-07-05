People respond to Budget 2019 with memes after no change in tax slabs, fuel prices rise

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget on Friday at the Parliament and the possibility of tax breaks had most Indians tracking it closely. Unfortunately, there were none for individual taxpayers, something which left many quite disappointed. At a press conference after presenting the Budget, Sitharaman did point out that a tax break had been provided in the interim Budget presented earlier this year. But people on social media weren’t comforted by that.

The Finance Minister announced an increase in customs duty on gold and precious items from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. She also announced an additional cess of Rs 2 per litre of petrol and diesel, something vehicle owners were not happy about.

Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget.

👇👇👇👇👇#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/5hQYHzHJ3s — Abhay Singh 🔥ᴍᴀʀᴊᴀᴀᴠᴀɴ🔥 (@rajputsupport) July 5, 2019

#Budget2019

Middle class to Govt: Pl reduce our Income Tax.

Government be like: pic.twitter.com/uqhVCkcVEO — Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019

Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/8hsi3BYHhU — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019

Middle class people trying to see the benefits they get in the #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/XLY3qdpA5u — Fire & Caffeine (@apurv_shaurya) July 5, 2019

Pic 1. Middle Class before FM Speech. Pic 2. Middle Class after FM Speech.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/gKmnp09BDO — Hemanth Krishne Gowda ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಕೃಷ್ಣೇಗೌಡ (@hemanth_kgowda) July 5, 2019

Middle class looking for some benefits in budget.

Govt: #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/lVejNqJzry — Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019

Ministers every year…

Before the Budget: This is a budget for the poor and middle class.

After the Budget:#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/16ymuqv8TO — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019

Middle Class: My Vote BJP in General Election. Budget : No tax cuts for Middle Class. Middle Class : #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/X64Scdzi0w — Rahul Singh (@rahulkrsingh291) July 5, 2019

#Budget2019

Middle class – sir kuch GST to kam kariye

Gov- pic.twitter.com/KVvVdvwd3K — @meme-o😯 -real (@meme_o_real0) July 5, 2019

My face after budget there is no tax slab change and petrol hike. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/S0YDa2VLv6 — rakesh mukherjee (@rakeshmukherj10) July 5, 2019