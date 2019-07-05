Toggle Menu
People respond to Budget 2019 with memes after no change in tax slabs, fuel prices rise

At a press conference after presenting the Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman did point out that a tax break had been provided in the interim Budget presented earlier this year. But people on social media weren't comforted by that. 

It’s raining memes online as Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget on Friday at the Parliament and the possibility of tax breaks had most Indians tracking it closely. Unfortunately, there were none for individual taxpayers, something which left many quite disappointed. At a press conference after presenting the Budget, Sitharaman did point out that a tax break had been provided in the interim Budget presented earlier this year. But people on social media weren’t comforted by that.

The Finance Minister announced an increase in customs duty on gold and precious items from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. She also announced an additional cess of Rs 2 per litre of petrol and diesel, something vehicle owners were not happy about.

Here’s what people posted on social media to express their disappointment:

