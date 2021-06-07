scorecardresearch
Video of Kolkata man playing Bollywood songs on his violin wins hearts online

According to the user who shared the video, Bhogoban Mali is a struggling artiste playing to entertain people in the lockdown.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 8:09:00 pm
kolkata violin musician, Bollywood covers, old Bollywood songs, Kolkata musician, Kolkata violinist, violin Bollywood, Bollywood cover videos, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsThe musician played old Bollywood melodies like Diwana Hua Baadal and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.

A video of a man in Kolkata playing Bollywood covers on his violin has left netizens impressed after it went viral on social media. Shared by Twitter user @aarifshaah, the video features an elderly musician, Bhogoban Mali, who, according to the tweet, is a struggling artiste playing to entertain people amid the lockdown in the city.

The 2.05-minute clip features Mali playing Diwana Hua Baadal by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, from the 1964 movie Kashmir ki Kali, followed by Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

A resident of Girish Nagar in Kolkata, Mali played the songs beautifully, leaving netizens inquiring about his whereabouts. While it is not clear exactly where the video was shot, many commented that the man was often spotted at Beadon Street in Kolkata.

Many also shed light on the plight of artistes amid the lockdown and wondered if it was possible to help Mali.

