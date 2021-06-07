Video of Kolkata man playing Bollywood songs on his violin wins hearts online

The musician played old Bollywood melodies like Diwana Hua Baadal and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.

A video of a man in Kolkata playing Bollywood covers on his violin has left netizens impressed after it went viral on social media. Shared by Twitter user @aarifshaah, the video features an elderly musician, Bhogoban Mali, who, according to the tweet, is a struggling artiste playing to entertain people amid the lockdown in the city.

The 2.05-minute clip features Mali playing Diwana Hua Baadal by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, from the 1964 movie Kashmir ki Kali, followed by Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

Watch this old man’s talent from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/bewfNFzQF0 — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) June 5, 2021

A resident of Girish Nagar in Kolkata, Mali played the songs beautifully, leaving netizens inquiring about his whereabouts. While it is not clear exactly where the video was shot, many commented that the man was often spotted at Beadon Street in Kolkata.

Many also shed light on the plight of artistes amid the lockdown and wondered if it was possible to help Mali.

The fact that he has the instrument could mean that he’s yet another artist who’s ended up in poverty.

Would it be possible to know where this was? Maybe some local NGO could help them. — Anamika (BasAinweHi) (@HiAinwe) June 6, 2021

Any idea how this person may be traced and helped? Willing to contribute. — Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) June 6, 2021

@arrahman @SonuSood @srijitspeaketh Really music can heal the lot of pain what we’re going through,but these people also need little recognition for such a soulful presentation. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Dfkkwa0pGe — Shubhendu (@shubhendu1975) June 6, 2021

Waah! Hope we can come up together and do something for this musical talent. His melody deserves better orchestra ❤️ https://t.co/UThFt7nu7p — Samrat Chakraborty (@dahnumber7) June 7, 2021