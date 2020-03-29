‘Unbelievable’, say netizens after video of leopard climbing tree with its prey goes viral

However, some also wondered why a flashlight was being pointed at the animal while it was trying to eat. However, some also wondered why a flashlight was being pointed at the animal while it was trying to eat.

A video of a leopard climbing to the top of a tree along with its prey has left netizens shocked after it went viral on social media. However, it is common for a leopard to climb trees with the food after killing its prey. According to Indian Forest service officer Parveen Kaswan’s tweet, the wild cat can climb a tree with a prey almost three ties its weight.

While sharing the video, he tweeted, “Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey and can climb a straight tree? In their territory many a time you can see leftover on trees also. Close shot.”

Watch the video here:

Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey & can climb a straight tree. In their territory many a times you can see leftover on trees also. Close shot. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/kXrkSpqLq8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 28, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral clip has garnered over 45,000 viewed and prompted many reactions. “Never seen this before. With significant ease, it climbed the tree, that too with a prey. Powerful,” wrote a user while commenting on the post. However, some also wondered why a flashlight was being pointed at the animal while it was trying to eat.

Extraordinary jaw strength n control on ascent .. AMAZING !! — Meenakshi.B 🏹 (@minakshibhanja1) March 28, 2020

So no point climbing a tree in case a leopard is after you — sonali (@ssoonnaalliii) March 29, 2020

I couldn’t believe my eyes. That’s something I’ve never seen before. — Pankaj Verma (@Pankaj_Verma_1) March 28, 2020

Why are they flashing lights at leopard’s face. It may easily get irritated. They should be at safe distance and not trouble the wildlife. — Praveen BN (@pibini) March 28, 2020

