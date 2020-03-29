Follow Us:
‘Unbelievable’, say netizens after video of leopard climbing tree with its prey goes viral

Since being shared online, the viral clip has garnered over 45,000 viewed and prompted many reactions. "Never seen this before. With significant ease, it climbed the tree, that too with a prey.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2020 12:26:53 pm
leopard climbing tree viral video, leopard in india, leopard facts, wild animals, twitter viral trends, trending However, some also wondered why a flashlight was being pointed at the animal while it was trying to eat.

A video of a leopard climbing to the top of a tree along with its prey has left netizens shocked after it went viral on social media. However, it is common for a leopard to climb trees with the food after killing its prey. According to Indian Forest service officer Parveen Kaswan’s tweet, the wild cat can climb a tree with a prey almost three ties its weight.

While sharing the video, he tweeted, “Unbelievable climb. Do You know a #leopard can take three times heavy prey and can climb a straight tree? In their territory many a time you can see leftover on trees also. Close shot.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the viral clip has garnered over 45,000 viewed and prompted many reactions. “Never seen this before. With significant ease, it climbed the tree, that too with a prey. Powerful,” wrote a user while commenting on the post. However, some also wondered why a flashlight was being pointed at the animal while it was trying to eat.

