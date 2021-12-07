scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
‘Yoga teacher employed as an umpire’: Umpire signals wide ball with leg split, video goes viral

🔴 The hilarious video of umpire doing an upside down leg split has garnered over 1 million views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 5:37:56 pm
Umpire splits leg, cricket, umpire, Maharashtra, cricket tournament, social media viral, indian expressUmpire signals wide by splitting his legs

The job of an umpire comes with many challenges. However, it is rare for an umpire to take the spotlight away from the star players with his on-field shenanigans. That is what an umpire did in a local cricket tournament in Maharashtra, Purandar Premier League. To signal a wide ball, the umpire borrowed a yoga pose and left the match audience surprised.

To signal a wide ball, the man came close to the camera and did upside down leg splits. The video of the signal has gone viral.

The commentator was also shocked by the umpire’s act. “The umpire is coming near us. What has he done? Look at the style of wide! He is also acting wonderful in his own style,” the commentator was heard saying in the video.

Supriya Sahu, IAS officer shared the hilarious clip on her Twitter account. “When Yoga and Cricket meet,” Sahu captioned the video.

The video posted by Sarang Bhalerao, a cricket fan on December 5, has garnered over 1 million views and over 2,000 likes. Bhalerao said, “Umpire here is a superstar” and added that the name of the umpire is DN Rock.

Watch the video here:

The video left netizens in splits. “Looks like yoga teacher employed as part time umpire,” commented a user.

