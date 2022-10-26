Ukrainian journalist’s cooking pic keeps life in war-torn Kyiv on the boil

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine crosses 245 days, life in the war-torn cities of the country is growing more and more precarious by the day. On Tuesday, Katerina Sergatskova, editor-in-chief of Kyiv-based media outlet Zaborona Media, shared a picture that gave a glimpse of what it is like to live in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv when the constant threat of Russian attacks looms over.

Sergatskova shared a picture that showed her cooking food in her dark kitchen with the help of a torch helmet. While sharing this photo, she wrote, “If you are in Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Pokrovsk or Zaporizhzhia, your dinner preparing most likely will look like that. Just another blackout in my apartment. Thanks to the air defense, Iranian drones didn’t hit Kyiv today.”

ALSO READ | Video of Ukrainian graduates dancing in front of bombed school goes viral

Russia has been increasingly using Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones to damage Ukraine’s infrastructure. On October 17 these drones hit sunflower oil tanks in the port city of Mykolaiv and caused a major oil spill and fire.

If you are in Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Pokrovsk or Zaporizhzhia, your dinner preparing most likely will look like that.

Just another blackout in my apartment. Thanks to the air defense, Iranian drones didn’t hit Kyiv today. pic.twitter.com/WWG6GBTlD6 — katerina sergatskova (@KSergatskova) October 25, 2022

I admire you and your fellow citizens, how you endure all that. Wish you a complete victory soon and a prospering nation after that. — GreyWulf (@Kwuteg_Greywulf) October 25, 2022

Putin: “Our missiles will blot out the electricity!” Ukrainians: “Then we shall fight in the shade.”

Slava Ukraini — NorwegianboyEE (@norwegianboyEE) October 26, 2022

Darkness in the windows now, it will pass

But there is light in souls and fire in hearts, and this is forever! Не слишком пафосно, Кать? — Марук 🇺🇦 (@Marukas21) October 26, 2022

It could b even worst… In a month or so, there would be very cold there – and that will be additional problem — cSlavic (@slavoljubc) October 25, 2022

It could b even worst… In a month or so, there would be very cold there – and that will be additional problem — cSlavic (@slavoljubc) October 25, 2022

So sorry you have to deal with such conditions. I hope and pray for a immediate end of this horrible war on your country. You all are my heroes. — Sona Mutter 💙🇺🇦💛 (@MutterSona) October 25, 2022

Exactly. It is pretty hard to imagine what kind of life is it, have been living in such conditions, without water, for 8 months, and now without electricity, under constant shelling. — katerina sergatskova (@KSergatskova) October 25, 2022

Commenting on Sergatskova’s picture, a Twitter user wrote, “So sorry you have to deal with such conditions. I hope and pray for an immediate end of this horrible war on your country. You all are my heroes.”

Another person said, “As an Iranian, I’m sorry that you have to go through this because of our government. We want them to go and Ukraine to be in peace.”

Four months ago, popular Ukrainian fitness blogger Marina Uzelkova shared a similarly poignant photograph in which her kids are seen eating food by a window-side table, as black smoke rises in the background.