Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Ukrainian journalist’s cooking pic keeps life in war-torn Kyiv on the boil

Katerina Sergatskova who is the editor-in-chief of Zaborona Media has shared a picture of preparing food in her dark kitchen with the help of a torch helmet.

Ukraine Russia war, Russia attacks Ukraine using kamikaze drones, Katerina Sergatskova Zaborona Media Ukraine, viral Ukraine war tweet, Ukrainian journalist shares photo about blackout in Kyiv, Russia Ukraine conflict, Ukraine air defense, indian expressRussia has been increasingly using Iran-made “kamikaze” drones to damage Ukraine’s infrastructure.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine crosses 245 days, life in the war-torn cities of the country is growing more and more precarious by the day. On Tuesday, Katerina Sergatskova, editor-in-chief of Kyiv-based media outlet Zaborona Media, shared a picture that gave a glimpse of what it is like to live in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv when the constant threat of Russian attacks looms over.

Sergatskova shared a picture that showed her cooking food in her dark kitchen with the help of a torch helmet. While sharing this photo, she wrote, “If you are in Kyiv, Mykolayiv, Pokrovsk or Zaporizhzhia, your dinner preparing most likely will look like that. Just another blackout in my apartment. Thanks to the air defense, Iranian drones didn’t hit Kyiv today.”

Russia has been increasingly using Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones to damage Ukraine’s infrastructure. On October 17 these drones hit sunflower oil tanks in the port city of Mykolaiv and caused a major oil spill and fire.

Commenting on Sergatskova’s picture, a Twitter user wrote, “So sorry you have to deal with such conditions. I hope and pray for an immediate end of this horrible war on your country. You all are my heroes.”

Another person said, “As an Iranian, I’m sorry that you have to go through this because of our government. We want them to go and Ukraine to be in peace.”

Four months ago, popular Ukrainian fitness blogger Marina Uzelkova shared a similarly poignant photograph in which her kids are seen eating food by a window-side table, as black smoke rises in the background.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 04:13:14 pm
