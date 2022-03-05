Kerala café takes Russian salad off menu; not against Russians, but can’t condone war, says owner

Even as countries across the world have been imposing sanctions on Moscow amid Russia’s escalating aggression in Ukraine, several small and large establishments have in their own ways expressed opposition to the war.

While supermarket chains across Europe and the US have pulled Russian food and drinks off the shelves, a café in Kerala has now announced that it is taking Russian salad off the table.

“In solidarity with people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘Russian salad’ from our menu,” says the message posted outside Kashi Art Cafe & Gallery in Fort Kochi. Photographs of the message board have been doing the rounds on social media since, triggering a buzz online.

The board with the message announcing that they have removed the dish from their menu. (Source: Edgar Pinto) The board with the message announcing that they have removed the dish from their menu. (Source: Edgar Pinto)

Talking to indianexpress.com, Edgar Pinto, the owner of the café, said, “We just wanted to take a

stand where we wanted humanity to prevail and condemn the monstrous attacks being carried out on innocent people by Russia”.

Asked if they had anticipated that the café’s humble effort would go viral, Pinto admitted that he had not expected such a response. “It wasn’t any kind of publicity, we simply wanted to say no to war. Being art lovers, we believe in freedom of expression and this was one way we thought we can show our support to people in Ukraine,” he added.

Not everyone online was, however, thrilled by the café’s stance. While some supported the move, others felt boycotting everything Russian would be “ridiculous”.

Russian salad off the menu too. This appears to be from the Kashi art cafe in Kochi, Kerala. A really nice place that I’ve been to many times over the years. Sincere, perhaps, but totally ridiculous. (via @VJ290481) pic.twitter.com/6TgBy1xhOj — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) March 3, 2022

Reacting to such criticism, Pinto stressed that his establishment had nothing against the people of Russia. “I would like to clarify that we are not saying we hate people of Russia. But we are against the policy in question now that has led to the death of so many,” he said.

“In fact, Russian salad is a simple salad actually invented by the Americans. You can serve the same thing with a different name and people might not notice,” he added with a chuckle.

Pinto, whose café changes its menu seasonally, said they are just glad that the message is gaining traction but also hoped that it won’t get misinterpreted. “It’s just sad that history keeps repeating itself and we keep seeing wars being started in the ‘name of peace’, but just destroys everything and keeps creating refugees. Just hope people realise the politics behind that,” he said.

In the US, meanwhile, several bars and restaurants have also started to promote Ukrainian beverages. Even Russian cats have temporarily been banned from some international competitions, in the wake of the invasion.