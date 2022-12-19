‘Extraordinary’: UK journalist shares how he became godfather to a Mumbai auto driver’s son

Friendships can be formed in the unlikeliest of places. A UK journalist has now shared how he became friends with an autorickshaw driver who even went on to ask the scribe to be a godfather to his newborn son. Needless to say, their story is winning hearts online.

Award-winning human rights reporter Joe Wallen shared how he became friends with an autorickshaw driver named Shaan when he hired the latter’s vehicle to go to Jio World in Mumbai last December. Wallen said the man has driven him every day since then. Sharing a photo of Shaan, who is seen giving a thumbs up and grinning widely, Wallen said his wife just gave birth to a son whom they named Yusuf –Urdu for Joseph – and asked him to be his son’s godfather, the journalist wrote.

He also shared that it was a difficult pregnancy and that Shaan’s wife lives in a small village in a remote part of Uttar Pradesh. “Did not have being a godfather to a newborn in Uttar Pradesh on my bingo card for this year but here he is, Yusuf Mubarak Ali – shared with permission of Dad. We hope he will play cricket for India one day,” Wallen added.

“Fantastic! Wear your responsibility well as I’m sure you will. You must write about this wonderful tale too surely,” commented a user. “How wonderful! Congrats to Shaan and his wife on their new arrival. Being a godparent is a very special relationship, you’ll gain so much from it,” said another.

“What an extraordinary story! God bless little Yusuf and God bless everyone around him,” another netizen wrote.