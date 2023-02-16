UK district council restores Banksy’s Valentine’s Day creative graffiti on ‘domestic violence’

England-based street artist Banksy is known for making graffiti in the most unlikely places. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the elusive artist created his latest installation at a house in Margate, a seaside town in England.

The graffiti titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ shows a woman styled as a 1950s American housewife with a black eye and a missing tooth. In the graffiti, she is seen pushing a man into a chest freezer that is lying beside the wall. It appears that the freezer was unceremoniously discarded outside the house and Banksy included that in his artwork.

The artwork has been interpreted as a call against domestic violence, in which the battered wife takes action against the abusive husband.

After this artwork came to the attention of the Thanet District council, the local government removed the freezer from the ground. This removal of the freezer made the artwork incomplete. However, after much outrage, the council put the freezer back under the graffiti.

In a press note, the Thanet District council explained that they had removed the freezer due to safety reasons but returned it back on Wednesday after it was “made safe”. It also said, “Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork. We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse.”