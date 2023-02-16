scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

UK district council restores Banksy’s Valentine’s Day creative graffiti on ‘domestic violence’

‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ created on the wall of a house in Margate, a seaside town in England, portrays a woman styled as a 1950s American housewife with a black eye and a missing tooth who have pushed a man into a ‘chest freezer that is lying beside the wall’.

Banksy valentine's day artwork
Listen to this article
UK district council restores Banksy’s Valentine’s Day creative graffiti on ‘domestic violence’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

England-based street artist Banksy is known for making graffiti in the most unlikely places. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the elusive artist created his latest installation at a house in Margate, a seaside town in England.

The graffiti titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ shows a woman styled as a 1950s American housewife with a black eye and a missing tooth. In the graffiti, she is seen pushing a man into a chest freezer that is lying beside the wall. It appears that the freezer was unceremoniously discarded outside the house and Banksy included that in his artwork.

ALSO READ |This Banksy sold his paintings online, helped raise 500 pounds for charity

The artwork has been interpreted as a call against domestic violence, in which the battered wife takes action against the abusive husband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

After this artwork came to the attention of the Thanet District council, the local government removed the freezer from the ground. This removal of the freezer made the artwork incomplete. However, after much outrage, the council put the freezer back under the graffiti.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

In a press note, the Thanet District council explained that they had removed the freezer due to safety reasons but returned it back on Wednesday after it was “made safe”. It also said, “Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork. We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 14:42 IST
Next Story

Kriti Sanon on Shehzada and why she doesn’t want to become ‘extremely serious actor’ doing similar roles: ‘Don’t have to prove that I can act’

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close