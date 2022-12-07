scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

UK cooking page posts video of chicken korma on Twitter and it has left netizens aghast

A video posted by Twitter page Tasty UK that shows how to cook chicken korma has miffed netizens as it doesn’t look like their beloved dish.

UK cooking page posts video of chicken korma on Twitter, netizens aghast, Chicken Korma, non-vegetarian food, Indian food, Indian restaurants, Tasty UK, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA video posted by Twitter page Tasty UK that shows how to cook chicken korma has miffed netizens.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world, especially in countries like the UK, where there are many flourishing Indian restaurants. However, the food you get while eating out elsewhere may be vastly different than that you find in India.

A video posted by Twitter page Tasty UK that shows how to cook chicken korma has miffed netizens in India and even abroad as it doesn’t look like their beloved dish. The recipe begins by adding two sliced onions to a pan after the oil has been heated. Then two garlic cloves were added along with two chicken breasts. Then two chopped tomatoes were added along with two tablespoons of korma paste.

Also Read |‘Chaiscream’ is the latest on the list of bizarre food combos; watch how it’s made

After that, 200-gram basmati rice was added to the pan. And then one chicken stock cube and 500 ml of water were added to the concoction. Then 75 grams of raisin is added and the mixture is boiled. After being cooked for five minutes, a little more water is added and the dish is cooked for another 10 minutes. Then 50 grams of pine nuts, 50 grams of spinach, and a bit of yogurt are added to the dish before it is garnished with coriander.

If anyone has had chicken korma, they would know that such ingredients are not usually added to the dish in the subcontinent where it is just a thick gravy consisting of meat.

“I’m sorry but does no one on your team know how to cook?” commented a Twitter user. “God this is worse than the time you colonised us for 200 years,” another person joked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

“This is awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. Was looking for something to feed a guest I never want to see again,” said another netizen sarcastically. “This actually looks great but I can assure you that this is NOT chicken korma,” another person commented.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:45:56 pm
Next Story

Ajith’s Thunivu vs Vijay’s Varisu box office clash: H Vinoth is praying both films do good business

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close