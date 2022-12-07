UK cooking page posts video of chicken korma on Twitter and it has left netizens aghast

Indian cuisine is popular all over the world, especially in countries like the UK, where there are many flourishing Indian restaurants. However, the food you get while eating out elsewhere may be vastly different than that you find in India.

A video posted by Twitter page Tasty UK that shows how to cook chicken korma has miffed netizens in India and even abroad as it doesn’t look like their beloved dish. The recipe begins by adding two sliced onions to a pan after the oil has been heated. Then two garlic cloves were added along with two chicken breasts. Then two chopped tomatoes were added along with two tablespoons of korma paste.

After that, 200-gram basmati rice was added to the pan. And then one chicken stock cube and 500 ml of water were added to the concoction. Then 75 grams of raisin is added and the mixture is boiled. After being cooked for five minutes, a little more water is added and the dish is cooked for another 10 minutes. Then 50 grams of pine nuts, 50 grams of spinach, and a bit of yogurt are added to the dish before it is garnished with coriander.

If anyone has had chicken korma, they would know that such ingredients are not usually added to the dish in the subcontinent where it is just a thick gravy consisting of meat.

“I’m sorry but does no one on your team know how to cook?” commented a Twitter user. “God this is worse than the time you colonised us for 200 years,” another person joked.

“This is awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. Was looking for something to feed a guest I never want to see again,” said another netizen sarcastically. “This actually looks great but I can assure you that this is NOT chicken korma,” another person commented.