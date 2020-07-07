StudentsLivesMatter trends after UGC says final year exams must be held

Following the move, students across the country took to social media to express concern and disappointment with memes and jokes. Following the move, students across the country took to social media to express concern and disappointment with memes and jokes.

The University Grants Commission’s decision to conduct the final year examinations despite the rising number of cases of Covid-19 prompted many to complain on social media. #StudentsLivesMatters was among the trending hashtags on Twitter as many complained about the decision.

The University Grants Commission or UGC advised colleges and universities to assess the graduating batch through an examination conducted online, offline or mix of both modes.

UGC’s revised guidelines are likely to have an impact on examination schedules across the country, especially in states such as Gujarat and Karnataka which were waiting for the regulator’s stand on the issue. However, it’s not clear whether states such Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh will now revisit their decision to cancel all exams in higher education.

Many took to social media to complain and express their disappointment over the decision with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

When you come to conduct college exam amid Corona Principal: pic.twitter.com/xkGMWAmqNp — BlueBerry💙 (@lollllypopcandy) July 7, 2020

The education system of our goverment, they promoted all students of classes 1 to 12 in all the schools, then they decided to promote all university student who are in their intermediate semester but atlast when it comes about final year, this is what we get #StudentsLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/t39Ca9Tmpw — Shivam Singh (@shivamsingh2098) July 7, 2020

#StudentsLivesMatters is in trend. Meanwhile Government to Students – pic.twitter.com/pDZvoIJkHX — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 7, 2020

Final year students after UGC guidelines pic.twitter.com/5WTrukBhuX — Atul Mishra (@MrAtulMishra) July 7, 2020

Me and my frnds reading trends be like😂 pic.twitter.com/u1CbPGT3rA — Samar Khan (@SamarKh90601771) July 7, 2020

What they have decided is a blindfull thing if it’s happened meanwhile after the FINAL YEAR EXAMS Indian students be like pic.twitter.com/nC4rqiq3ea — Surya (@Surya17068428) July 7, 2020

As per the revised guidelines, the college and universities have to conduct the term and final year examinations by the end of September.

In a press statement issued late Monday evening, the UGC said the decision to advise universities to go ahead with the final-year exams was taken to “ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally”.

“Academic evaluation is a very important milestone in every education system. The performance in examinations gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability,” the UGC said.

