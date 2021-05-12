scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Cyclists’ makeshift rear protection to avoid police thwacks leaves netizens in splits

The video, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Nolan Pinto, shows the cyclist using an aluminium roofing sheet fixed to his cycle as protection from the police.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2021 1:26:52 pm
Udupi, cyclist, makeshift rear protection aluminium roofing sheets, Karnataka, Karnataka lockdown updates, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe man's creativity left many in splits.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a man from Karnataka’s Udupi was seen riding a cycle with makeshift rear protection, helmet and a mask to avoid thwacks of lathi from the police.

According to the tweet, the move comes after several reports of a motorist, flouting lockdown rules, got beaten by the police.

“With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask :),” Pinto wrote, along with the video.

Watch the video here:

The man’s creativity left many in splits. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, the active caseload in Karnataka rose to 5,87,452. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday. The state is currently under a 14-day lockdown that began on Monday, May 11 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

