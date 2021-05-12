Cyclists’ makeshift rear protection to avoid police thwacks leaves netizens in splits

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a man from Karnataka’s Udupi was seen riding a cycle with makeshift rear protection, helmet and a mask to avoid thwacks of lathi from the police.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Nolan Pinto, shows the cyclist using an aluminium roofing sheet fixed to his cycle as protection from the police.

According to the tweet, the move comes after several reports of a motorist, flouting lockdown rules, got beaten by the police.

“With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask :),” Pinto wrote, along with the video.

Watch the video here:

With many motorists receiving a couple of sharp thwacks of the lathi land on their buttocks, this cyclist in Udupi comes prepared with rear protection, helmet and a mask :) @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/hoTWV7vBSm — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) May 11, 2021

The man’s creativity left many in splits. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What an idea — Abdul Rehman (@Arehman161) May 11, 2021

Necessity bring out jugaad in india — Kuldeepsinghsethia (@Kuldeep61103657) May 12, 2021

He is wearing @bounceshare helmet — venu (@venu_) May 11, 2021

haha! if he must go, go he must! — zibi (@zibijamal) May 11, 2021

Tika protection gear …. — Mukesh (@mikejava85) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the active caseload in Karnataka rose to 5,87,452. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday. The state is currently under a 14-day lockdown that began on Monday, May 11 to curb the spread of Covid-19.